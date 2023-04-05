Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast 2023-2032

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Multiple system atrophy (MSA), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Multiple System Atrophy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Highlights:

Multiple system atrophy (MSA) is a rapidly progressive synucleinopathies group of disorders characterized by abnormal deposition of the protein aS in the central and peripheral autonomic nervous system.

In 2022, the market size of MSA was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 84 million, which is further expected to increase by 2032.

The first line of treatment includes Levodopa, Adrenergic receptor agonists, and others (off-label therapies like Clonazepam, gabapentin, etc.).

While Adrenergic receptor agonists cover the larger market, making up the total market of around USD 50 million in 2022, in the 7MM.

MSA approximately accounted 36,000 cases in 2022 in the 7MM; the treatment market of MSA lacks approved therapy specific to MSA treatment.

Theravance Biopharma's Ampreloxetine (TD-9855) is being developed for treating MSA patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH). It is estimated to launch by 2027 in the US.

This emerging therapy has the potential to create a significant positive shift in the Multiple System Atrophy market size.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom

Japan

Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Epidemiology



As the market is derived using the patient-based model, the Multiple system atrophy (MSA) epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total diagnosed prevalent cases of MSA, gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of MSA, age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of MSA, and type-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of MSA in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032. The total diagnosed prevalent cases of MSA in the 7MM comprised approximately 36,000 cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecasted period.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of MSA in the United States were around 15,000 cases in 2022.

The United States contributed to the largest diagnosed prevalent population of MSA, acquiring ~43% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas EU4 and the UK, and Japan accounted for around 27% and 30% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022.

Among the EU4 countries, Germany accounted for the largest number of MSA cases, followed by France, whereas Spain accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2022.

In the 7MM, approximately 54% of the patient share is attributed to males, whereas the remaining 46% of females suffer from MSA.

A higher number of diagnosed cases were estimated in the 50-59 age group, suggesting that the prevalence of MSA increases with age.

According to the publisher estimates, based on type, there were around 21,000 cases of MSA-P, while for MSA-C, around 15,000 cases were estimated in the 7MM in 2022.

Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) report encloses a detailed analysis of MSA-marketed drugs and late-stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the MSA clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Emerging Drugs

Ampreloxetine (TD-9855): Theravance Biopharma



Ampreloxetine is an investigational, once-daily Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor (NRI) in development for treating patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH). It has a high affinity for binding to norepinephrine transporters. By blocking the action of these transporters, ampreloxetine causes an increase in extracellular concentrations of norepinephrine.



Drug Class Insights



The current therapeutic management of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is based on symptomatic treatment and has witnessed little change for a decade. Considering the approved market segment, NORTHERA (droxidopa) is the world's first approved therapy for symptomatic nOH.



Moreover, the upcoming treatment landscape is poised to see further expansion after the emergence of new classes, such as Ampreloxetine, which is in Phase III for treating patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Lu AF82422, a monoclonal antibody, AAV2-GDNF, gene therapy is in the early phase of clinical investigation for MSA. Such novel drugs are expected to change the dynamics of the current treatment regime.



Multiple System Atrophy Market Outlook



Currently, no disease-modifying agent is approved. The drug used to treat PD (parkinsonism), most notably levodopa (SINEMET), is also prescribed for MSA individuals. However, the efficacy of such medications varies greatly among affected individuals. Apart from levodopa, other drugs used to treat PD may be used to treat MSA individuals. These include dopamine agonists such as ropinirole (Requip) and pramipexole (Mirapexin), which increase the activity of dopamine receptors in the brain. This helps the brain receive dopamine signals. Midodrine hydrochloride (ProAmatine) has been used to treat low blood pressure, sometimes associated with MSA. Adrenergic drugs such as ephedrine may be used to treat low blood pressure. L-threo-dihydroxyphenylserine (L-DOPS or L-threo-DOPS) can also treat low blood pressure.



The major challenge and unmet need in MSA treatment are that no drug is approved for the direct treatment of MSA. The key competitive factors that may affect the success of these products, and any other product candidates that are yet to reach the market, if approved, are likely to be efficacy, safety, convenience, cost, the availability of generic competition, and the reimbursement from government and/or other third-party payers.



Few new agents are being developed and tested as potential treatments for MSA; the emerging drugs include Ampreloxetine, Lu AF82422, AAV2-GDNF, and others.

The total market size of MSA in the 7MM was approximately USD 125 million in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2022-2032).

The market size in the 7MM will increase at a constant CAGR due to increasing awareness of the disease, better diagnosis, and the launch of emerging therapy.

Among EU4 countries, Germany, with about USD 5 million, accounted for the maximum market size in 2022, while Spain occupied the bottom of the ladder with around USD 3 million in 2022.

Japan's treatment market lacks approved targeted treatment for MSA, but with the expected approval of Ampreloxetine by 2029, the market is expected to experience positive growth.

Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs expected to be launched in the market during 2019-2032. For example, for Ampreloxetine, we expect the drug uptake to be slow-medium with a probability-adjusted peak share of around 25%, and years to the peak is expected to be 6 years from the year of launch.



Further detailed analysis of emerging therapies drug uptake in the report.



Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, Phase II, and Phase I stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline development activities



The report covers detailed information on collaborations, acquisitions and mergers, licensing, and patent details for Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) emerging therapies.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

H Lundbeck A/S

Theravance Biopharma

Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alterity Therapeutics

