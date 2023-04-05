APAC Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Single-Cell Analysis Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market by Technique (Spatial Transcriptomics (IHC, ISH), Spatial Genomics (FISH, Sequencing)), Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software), Application (Drug Discovery), End User (Biotech, CROs) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Pacific spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is projected to reach USD 152 million by 2027 from USD 64 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.
The key factors driving the growth of the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market in the Asia Pacific are growing number of consumables for various spatial genomics and transcriptomics applications, introduction of novel products, and increasing adoption of spatial genomics & transcriptomics in drug discovery & development. However, the high capital investments associated with spatial genomics and transcriptomics are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.The Asia Pacific spatial genomics and transcriptomics market has been segmented based on product, technique, application, end user, and country.
By application, the translational research accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific spatial genomics & transcriptomics market
Based on application, the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is categorized into translational research and drug discovery & development. The translation research segment dominated the market in 2021, owing to increasing research grants and funding by government and non-government organizations.
By technique, the spatial transcriptomics accounted for the largest share in the Asia Pacific spatial genomics & transcriptomics market
Based on technique, the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is segmented into spatial transcriptomics and spatial genomics analysis. In 2021, the spatial transcriptomics segment accounted for a larger share of the Asia Pacific spatial genomics and transcriptomics market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for and high adoption rate of in situ sequencing techniques.
China: the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market
China accounted for the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. Factors such as rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing research funding by the government and biopharma companies for the development of new regenerative medicine are the major factors driving the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Reduced Cost of Next-Generation Sequencing
- Increasing Adoption of Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics in Drug Discovery and Development
Restraints
- High Capital Investments
Opportunities
- Increasing Demand for Single-Cell Analysis
Challenges
- Analytical Limitations Associated with Spatial Techniques
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|145
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$64 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$152 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.9%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Asia-Pacific Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Consumables
6.2.1 Growing Use of Consumables for Various Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Applications to Drive Growth
6.3 Instruments
6.3.1 Introduction of Novel Instruments to Drive Market
6.4 Software
6.4.1 Rising Use of Spatial Omics for Disease Diagnosis to Propel Demand for Software
7 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, by Technique
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Spatial Transcriptomics
7.2.1 Immunohistochemistry
7.2.1.1 Emergence of MIHC/IF to Propel Growth
7.2.2 in Situ Hybridization
7.2.2.1 High Adoption of MERFISH to Drive Growth
7.2.3 Spatial Transcriptomic Sequencing
7.2.3.1 Microdissection-Based Sequencing
7.2.3.1.1 Increasing Use of Microdissection-Based Sequencing to Contribute to Market Growth
7.2.3.2 in Situ Sequencing
7.2.3.2.1 Increased Adoption of in Situ Sequencing Likely to Boost Market Growth
7.2.3.3 Other Sequencing Technologies
7.2.4 Microscopy-Based Rna Imaging
7.2.4.1 Increasing Use of Microscopy-Based Rna Imaging in Cancer Research and Diagnosis to Drive Growth
7.2.5 Other Spatial Transcriptomics Techniques
7.3 Spatial Genomics Analysis
7.3.1 Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization
7.3.1.1 Emerging Potential of Spatial Genomics Analysis in Cancer Diagnostics to Support Growth
7.3.2 Spatial Genomic Sequencing
7.3.2.1 Rising Adoption of Massively Parallel Sequencing to Drive Growth
7.3.3 Other Spatial Genomics Analysis Techniques
8 Asia-Pacific Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Translational Research
8.2.1 Demand for Spatial Transcriptomics in Understanding Tumor Microenvironment to Drive Growth
8.3 Drug Discovery and Development
8.3.1 Rising Use of RNA-Seq in Drug Discovery to Drive Growth
9 Asia-Pacific Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, by End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Academic and Research Institutes
9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics in Translational Research to Drive Growth
9.3 Contract Research Organizations
9.3.1 Increasing Number of Cros Forming Strategic Partnerships with Genomics Providers to Drive Growth
9.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
9.4.1 Growing Importance of Biomarkers to Drive Demand for Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Systems
10 Asia-Pacific Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, by Country
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 10X Genomics
- Akoya Biosciences
- Bgi Group
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bio-Techne
- Bruker
- Cantata Bio
- Illumina
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Nanostring
- Novogene Co. Ltd.
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- S2 Genomics
- Standard Biotools
- Vizgen Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwqq09
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment