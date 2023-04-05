APAC Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Single-Cell Analysis Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market by Technique (Spatial Transcriptomics (IHC, ISH), Spatial Genomics (FISH, Sequencing)), Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software), Application (Drug Discovery), End User (Biotech, CROs) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is projected to reach USD 152 million by 2027 from USD 64 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the growth of the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market in the Asia Pacific are growing number of consumables for various spatial genomics and transcriptomics applications, introduction of novel products, and increasing adoption of spatial genomics & transcriptomics in drug discovery & development. However, the high capital investments associated with spatial genomics and transcriptomics are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.The Asia Pacific spatial genomics and transcriptomics market has been segmented based on product, technique, application, end user, and country.

By application, the translational research accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific spatial genomics & transcriptomics market

Based on application, the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is categorized into translational research and drug discovery & development. The translation research segment dominated the market in 2021, owing to increasing research grants and funding by government and non-government organizations.

By technique, the spatial transcriptomics accounted for the largest share in the Asia Pacific spatial genomics & transcriptomics market

Based on technique, the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is segmented into spatial transcriptomics and spatial genomics analysis. In 2021, the spatial transcriptomics segment accounted for a larger share of the Asia Pacific spatial genomics and transcriptomics market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for and high adoption rate of in situ sequencing techniques.

China: the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market

China accounted for the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. Factors such as rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing research funding by the government and biopharma companies for the development of new regenerative medicine are the major factors driving the market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Reduced Cost of Next-Generation Sequencing

Increasing Adoption of Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics in Drug Discovery and Development

Restraints

High Capital Investments

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Single-Cell Analysis

Challenges

Analytical Limitations Associated with Spatial Techniques

