New York, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06445308/?utm_source=GNW

The acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.



According to the clinical data of COVID-19 patients with severe infection, radiologic evidence of lung edema shows that symptoms of Acute Lung Injury (ALI) can progress to hypoxemia and possibly ARDS in COVID-19 patients. According to the study titled "Acute respiratory distress syndrome in COVID-19: possible mechanisms and therapeutic management"published in the Pneumonia in December 2021, about one-third or (33%) of hospitalized patients experience ARDS. Additionally, ARDS is present in almost 3/4 (or 75%) of COVID-19 patients admitted to the intensive care unit. ARDS patients with COVID-19 have a poor prognosis and a high mortality rate. Thus, the acute respiratory distress market has been significantly impacted by COVID-19.



The market for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is being driven by factors such as the rising prevalence and incidence of acute lung injury, a wide range of ARDS risk factors, and an increase in the number of patients with COVID-19 who have ARDS. The global market for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is also expected to grow as a result of factors such as the prevalence of diseases linked to lifestyle choices, air pollution, and accidents that cause ARDS. According to the study titled "Acute respiratory distress syndrome: Epidemiology, pathophysiology, pathology, and etiology in adults"by Mark D Siegel published in June 2022, around 190,000 ARDS cases are reported annually in the United States. The incidence rose with patient age, rising from 16 per 100,000 person-years for those aged 15 to 19 to 306 per 100,000 person-years for those aged 75 to 84. Moreover, the growing geriatric population supports market growth. For instance, as per United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs report titled ‘World Population Ageing 2020 Highlights’ mentioned that there were 727 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world in 2020. It is expected that the population is more than double and reaches nearly 1.5 billion in 2050. Since the older population is at high risk of getting respiratory and other illnesses, it is expected to generate the need for treatment, thereby driving the market’s growth.



Furthermore, increasing healthcare spending and market participants’ strategic initiatives present a growth opportunity for the global acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) market. For Instance, In June 2020, NeuroRx, in partnership with Relief Therapeutics, announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration awarded Fast Track designation to NeuroRx for the investigation of RLF-100 (Aviptadil) for the treatment of acute lung injury/acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19. Additionally, in November 2020, Novartis declared that it had entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Mesoblast to develop, market, and manufacture remestemcel-L to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome.



Thus, all aforementioned factors are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period, However, high costs associated with the treatment and devices and regulatory complication may restraint the market growth.



Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market Trends



Hospital/ Clinics by End User Segment is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth Over the Forecast Period



Hospitals/Clinics are well equipped with advanced technological equipment for surgical procedures and improved treatments and the hospital segment is witnessing rapid growth, owing to the growing number of hospital admission with the ARDS, the increasing number of patient pools, and the launch of new products by the market players are expected to continue over the forecast period, and thus, driving growth in the segment.



The increasing number of hospitals by private players is also expected to propel the growth of the market. The American Hospital Association Statistics 2022 published in January 2022 reported that in 2021, there are 2,946 nongovernment not-for-profit community hospitals, and this number increased to 2,960 in 2022 in the United States. As a result, as the number of beds available increases to treat ARDS patients, thus increasing number of hospitals support the segment growth over the forecast period.



The increasing number of hospital admissions and admissions in the critical care unit creates the need the ARDS treatment and thus drives the growth of the market. According to the study titled "Acute respiratory distress syndrome readmissions: A nationwide cross-sectional analysis of epidemiology and costs of care"published in the PLOS One Journal in January 2022,18.4% of patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome underwent rehospitalization. Moreover, as per data released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare in May 2022, there are about 11.8 million hospital admission occurred in 2020-21 which is 6.3% more compared to 2019-20. It also reported that out of 11.8 million admissions, 7.0% of hospitalizations involved a stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 3.8% of hospitalizations involved respiratory disease and 10.3 % of hospitalizations had a separation mode indicating the patient died in the hospital. Such increasing admission in emergency critical care creates the need for ARDS treatment and is thus expected to drive the growth of the market segment.



Thus, owing to the above factors the segment is expected to show a healthy growth rate over the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share Over the Forecast Period



North America dominated the global ARDS treatment market due to the presence of major market players, an increase in product approvals, a developed health care system, and a high prevalence of acute respiratory distress syndrome.



According to the study titled "Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome"published in the National Library of Medicine in February 2022, reported the incidence of ARDS in the United States range from 64.2 to 78.9 cases per 100,000 people in a year. Initial assessments of ARDS cases place 25% of cases in the mild category and 75% in the moderate or severe category. But one-third of mild cases go on to develop into moderate or severe illnesses. Thus, the growing prevalence of acute respiratory distress syndrome in the United States supports the market growth over the forecast period.



The key market players’ adoption of various organic and inorganic strategies is anticipated to accelerate market growth. For instance, in December 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Remestemcel-L Fast Track designation for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) brought on by coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Additionally, in September 2020, Athersys announced that MultiStem cell therapy was granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration for the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) program.



Thus, owing to all above-mentioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth.



Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Industry Overview



The global acute respiratory distress syndrome market is highly competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies like Faron Pharmaceuticals, BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Company, and others, hold a substantial market share in the acute respiratory distress syndrome market. Market players are adopting various strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to remain competitive in the marketplace.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06445308/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________