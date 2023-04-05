Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market to hit USD 3.5 Billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Connected drug delivery devices market value is anticipated to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

One of the main factors propelling the connected drug delivery devices industry is the rapidly evolving healthcare IT infrastructure. The increasing development of the healthcare IT infrastructure, especially in the Asia Pacific region, is benefitting the adoption of connected drug delivery systems. Additionally, various governments are investing heavily in healthcare services and systems which is set to supplement market expansion.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4422







Soaring demand for remote monitoring devices to bolster integrated devices progress

Connected drug delivery devices market from the integrated devices segment accounted USD 214 million in 2022. Integrated injectable devices enable patients in remote locations to control their medication as medical professionals can monitor dosage in real time. The booming telecommunications industry, soaring health and illness awareness, and government measures are driving segment landscape.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 450 market data tables & 17 figures & charts from the report, “Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size By Device [Connected Sensors {Connected Inhalation Sensors, Connected Injectable Sensors}, Integrated Devices {Integrated Inhalation Devices, Integrated Injectable Devices,}], By Technology [Bluetooth, Near Field Communication, Wi-Fi], By Application [Anaphylaxis, Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Hormone Replacement], By End-use [Hospital, Clinics, Homecare], Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/connected-drug-delivery-devices-market



Continuous advancements in connected device sensors to increase NFC technology industry share

Connected drug delivery devices industry from the near-field communication segment is likely to hit USD 1 billion by 2032. The segment expansion is attributed to the surging product use for drug delivery. Ongoing advancements in technologies, such as wearable NFC sensors including RFID sensors, micro-battery delivery systems, and supercapacitors, among others, are also foreseen to propel segment adoption through the forecast period.

Mounting prevalence of diabetes to increase the use of connected drug delivery devices

Connected drug delivery devices market from the diabetes segment is poised to grow at over 29.5% CAGR by 2032. According to WHO speculations, more than 422 million people are suffering from diabetes while approximately 1.6 million deaths are attributed to diabetes each year. Genetic disproportionality, unhealthy lifestyles, unhygienic eating practices, and other factors are causing high prevalence rates.

Growing outpatient visits to augment clinics segment revenues

The clinics segment is estimated to depict more than 28% CAGR by 2032. The segment progress is attributable to the strong prevalence of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, asthma, cancer, and others, pushing the demand for connected drug delivery devices in clinics. Furthermore, shifting preferences of patients for clinics owing to ease of access is set to foster the segment outlook.

Positive efforts by industry players to introduce new products to aid Europe industry

Europe connected drug delivery devices market is slated grow over USD 916 million by 2032. The region is witnessing significant progress due to the soaring popularity of therapies and the development of novel drug devices for specific diseases and disabilities. In addition, major companies are introducing new products to support the promotion of self-administered medication.



Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/4422?gmpaycod=sugmp



Launch of new cost-effective products to remain a key growth strategy

Some of the key players profiled in the market report include Adherium, Merck, Phillips Medisize, Bayer AG, Nemera, Findair Sp. z o. o., BioCorp Production, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Propeller Health, West Pharmaceutical Services, and others.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

