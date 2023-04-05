FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

NAV ANNOUCEMENT

5 APRIL 2023

The Board of Foresight VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2022 was 87.5p per share.

In advance of the proposed allotment of new shares on 5 April 2023, the Board announces that the unaudited NAV as at 5 April 2023 was 88.5p per share.

The increase of 1.1% in NAV since 31 December 2022 is a result of the successful realisations of Mowgli Street Food Limited on 27 January 2023, Innovation Consulting Group Limited on 31 March 2023 and Datapath Group Limited on 31 March 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181