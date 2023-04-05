APAC In Situ Hybridization Market Report 2023: Increasing Incidence of Genetic Disorders and Cancer Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC In Situ Hybridization Market by Products (Consumables, Instruments, Software), Technology (DNA FISH, RNA FISH, PNA FISH, CISH), Application (Cancer, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology), End User (Hospital, Pharma, Biotech, CROs) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Asia Pacific in situ hybridization market is projected to reach USD 744 million by 2027 from USD 363 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. Companion diagnostic products showcase a significant potential to improve the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

FISH-based biomarkers play a substantial role in developing companion diagnostics because of their ability to evaluate morphology and gene amplification simultaneously. This has increased the adoption of ISH-based consumables across companion diagnostic tests.

The kits & reagents segment accounted for the highest share in the Asia Pacific ISH consumables market revenue for the year 2021

The ISH market is segmented into 3 key products, namely, consumables, instruments, and software. The ISH consumables market is further segmented into kits & reagents, probes, and accessories. The advantages of kits are their ease of use, availability of ready-to-use reagents and antibodies, the optimized sensitivity of the antibody to an antigen, and decreased chances of errors. This has propelled the use of kits in diagnostic tools employed for cancer patients to identify eligibility for specific drugs during treatment.

Hospitals & diagnostic laboratories accounted for the largest revenue share of the ISH market in 2021

Based on the end users the Asia Pacific in situ hybridization market is segmented into hospital & diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, CROs, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Hospital & diagnostic laboratories segment has generated the highest revenue in 2021. The growing patient population, increasing Medicare reimbursement for clinical tests performed in hospitals, and the emergence of advanced diagnostic tests are some of the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

China: The fastest-growing country in the Asia Pacific in situ hybridization market

The Asia Pacific in situ hybridization market is segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. China market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The economic growth in the country, its large population base, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, improvements in the standard of living, growing demand for quality medical care, increasing healthcare spending, government initiatives, and awareness regarding the use of tissue diagnostic tests are the major factors driving market growth in the country.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Genetic Disorders and Cancer

Growing Awareness About Companion Diagnostics

Opportunities

Untapped Markets in Developing Countries

Challenges

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Abbott (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Merck (Germany)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland)

BioView (Israel)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Biocare Medical (US)

Bio-Techne Corporation (US)

QIAGEN (Germany)

PerkinElmer (US)

Enzo Biochem (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)

BioGenex Laboratories (US)

OpGen (US)

Bio SB (US)

Abcam (UK)

Zytomed (Germany)

10x Genomics Inc. (US)

NeoGenomics Laboratories (US).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $363 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $744 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 APAC in Situ Hybridization Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Probes

6.2.1.1 Growing Preference for Direct Localization of Dna/Rna Sequences Using Probes to Drive Market

6.2.2 Kits & Reagents

6.2.2.1 Growing Focus on Companion Diagnostics to Boost Demand

6.2.3 Accessories

6.2.3.1 Use of Accessories for Optimal Performance of Fish and Cish Probes to Propel Adoption

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Rising Need for Automated Systems to Support Market

6.4 Software

6.4.1 Growing Demand for High-Speed Sample Data Analysis to Drive Market

7 APAC in Situ Hybridization Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cancer Diagnostics

7.2.1 Growing Importance of Companion Diagnostics to Drive Market

7.3 Cytology

7.3.1 Growing Demand for Fish for Detection of Chromosomal Abnormalities to Support Market

7.4 Infectious Disease Diagnostics

7.4.1 Need for High Sensitivity and Specificity in Infectious Disease Diagnosis to Aid Growth

7.5 Neuroscience

7.5.1 Rising Burden of Neurological Disorders to Boost R&D Activities

7.6 Immunology

7.6.1 Rising Incidence of Autoimmune Diseases to Drive Growth

8 APAC in Situ Hybridization Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (Fish)

8.2.1 DNA Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization

8.2.1.1 Need to Ensure Stability of Genetic Material to Drive Market

8.2.2 RNA Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization

8.2.2.1 Increasing Biomedical Research to Support Market Growth

8.2.3 PNA Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization

8.2.3.1 Increased Applications in Infectious Disease Diagnosis to Boost Market

8.3 Chromogenic in Situ Hybridization (CiSH)

8.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness of CiSH Over Fish to Boost Market Growth





9 APAC in Situ Hybridization Market, by End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories

9.2.1 Growing Volume of Molecular Tests to Drive Market

9.3 Academic & Research Institutes

9.3.1 Growing Research on Chromosomal Abnormalities to Support Market

9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.4.1 Need to Develop Precision Treatments to Drive Demand for Ish

9.5 Contract Research Organizations

9.5.1 Increasing Outsourcing of Research Activities to Boost Market





10 APAC in Situ Hybridization Market, by Country

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwii5n

