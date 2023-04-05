Director Declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Bram Schot, Non-executive Director of the Company, was appointed to the Board of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (Nasdaq: CTSH) as an independent director effective April 3, 2023.

 

