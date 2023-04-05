Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption of Voice and Gesture Driven Navigation Systems Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market (2023-2028) by Component, Technology, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market is estimated to be USD 1.36 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.81 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.60%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Adoption of Biometrics

Massive Adoption of Smartphones

Restraints

High Cost of Systems and Software

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Voice and Gesture Driven Navigation Systems

Significant Expansion of IoT Based Technologies

Challenges

Critical Nature of Understanding Emotions

Less Adoption in Underdeveloped Countries

Market Segmentations



The Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market is segmented based on Component, Application, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into software, solutions and hardware.

By Application, the market is classified into Government, Healthcare, Gaming, Marketing and Advertising, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market, By Component



7 Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market, By Application



8 Americas' Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market



9 Europe's Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market



10 Middle East and Africa's Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market



11 APAC's Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Apple Inc.

Affectiva Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Beyond Verbal

CloudWalk Technology

CrowdEmotion

iFlytek

INTRAface

Kairos A. Inc.

Noldus Information Technology

NVISO SA

nViso Sarl

Realeyes OU

Sight Corp.

SoftBank Group

Tobii AB

Emotibot Technologies

Crowd Emotion Ltd.

NEC Corp."

