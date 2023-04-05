Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2023: Increasing Need for AI-Capable Processors in Mobile Devices Drives Growth

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market (2023-2028) by Technology, Product, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is estimated to be USD 11.27 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 34.56 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.12%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Need for AI-Capable Processors in Mobile Devices

Rising Investment in Artificial Intelligence Technologies

Restraints

High Price of Premium AI Processors

Opportunities

Dedicated Low-Cost AI Chips for Mobile Camera and Vision Applications

Increasing Demand of Edge Computing in IoT

Challenges

Inaccuracy of AI Algorithms in Mobile Apps

Market Segmentations



The Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is segmented based on Technology, Product, Application, and Geography.

By Technology, the market is classified into 20-28nm, 10nm, 7nm, and Others.

By Product, the market is classified into Hardware, Software, and Services.

By Application, the market is classified into Smartphones, Cameras, Drones, Automotive, Robotics, AR/ VR, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 203 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $34.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, By Technology



7 Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, By Product



8 Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, By Application



9 Americas' Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market



10 Europe's Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market



12 APAC's Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Alphabet, Inc

Apple, Inc

Blaize, Inc.

Cambricon Technology

Cerebras Systems

DataToBiz

Deeper Insights

DeePhi Tech

Graphcore

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Kneron

Mediatek, Inc

Microsoft Corp.

Nvidia Corp.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

Quytech

Rockchip

Sambanova Systems

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Shanghai Thinkforce Electronic Technology

Tooploox

Unicsoft

Zegami

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vxogrd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment