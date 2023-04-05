New York, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06445301/?utm_source=GNW

Over the next few years, the veterinary dermatology drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4%.



During the COVID-19 pandemic period, several owners of pets with chronic diseases believed the welfare of their pets had declined due to reduced access to routine consultations, delays in test results, and restricted access to complementary treatments. For instance, the article by the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe in July 2021 indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic had greatly impacted the veterinary services in European countries, including France, where only urgent and emergency treatment was allowed, which had a great impact on the loss of clients and revenue. The restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected veterinary healthcare, including the dermatology sector. But the market is likely to improve over the next few months as a result of the return of all healthcare facilities for veterinary animals.



The increasing prevalence of skin disease in animals and the use of antifungals are driving market growth, and the rising number of pet owners with additional pet care decisions is also contributing to the growth of the veterinary dermatology drugs market. According to the study published by TPI International Journal in July 2022, in dogs, the overall prevalence of dermatological disorders was 33.4%. Male dogs had the largest prevalence (58.3%), while among breeds, the Labrador retriever had the highest incidence (30.8%). The frequency was highest in canines under 1 year old (42.3%). The most common clinical signs were alopecia, pruritus, and erythema. Thus, the growing prevalence of skin diseases in animals likely increases the demand for dermatology drugs and is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. Most animals globally are affected by major skin diseases like parasitic skin diseases, alopecia, dander-related skin disorders, intrinsic skin infections, mild to harmful skin cancer, autoimmune skin diseases, and other internal skin abnormalities.



Furthermore, the recent developments and new product approvals and launches by key market players are another factor in market growth. For instance, in January 2022, Zoetis received approval from the European Commission (EC) for Apoquel chewable tablets (oclacitinib) for dogs for the treatment of clinical manifestations of pruritus associated with allergic dermatitis in dogs and the treatment of clinical manifestations of atopic dermatitis in dogs at least 12 months of age. As a result, new product approvals help to broaden the applications in veterinary dermatology and are expected to drive significant market growth during the study period.



However, the low availability and low awareness of the drugs might restrain the market’s growth over the forecast period.



Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Trends



Companion Animal Segment is Expected to have Significant Growth in the Market Over the Forecast period



The companion animal segment is likely to witness significant growth due to the increasing number of pet owners and the extra pet care decisions taken by the pet owners. According to the annual report of the FEDIAF in July 2022, cats and dogs are the most popular companion animals in Europe, with 26% of all pet-owning households owning a cat, amounting to 110 million household cats, and 25% owning dogs, amounting to 90 million dogs. Russia has the most cats (22.9 million), followed by Germany (16.7 million) and France (15.1 million). Russia also has the most dogs, with 17.5 million, followed by the United Kingdom with 12.0 million and Germany with 10.3 million in 2021. This shows that people all over the world have a lot of pets. This is likely to lead to more dermatological care for pets, since skin infections and diseases are the most common health problems in companion animals. This segment is expected to grow the market.



Furthermore, as per the article published by MDPI in December 2022, concerns regarding canine health have grown along with the large growth in the number of dog owners in recent years. Dogs typically attend veterinary clinics for skin illnesses, including allergies, infections, and endocrine issues. Similar to human allergies, canine allergies, such as atopic dermatitis (AD), are becoming more common. Chronic allergies are characterized by pruritus and recurring inflammatory lesions. Hence, the rising burden of skin diseases in pets likely increases the demand for dermatology drugs for treatment and is expected to drive the market through this segment.



Moreover, new product launches by market players for companion animals play a major role in the growth of the market. For example, in May 2021, Elanco launched an oral flea and tick product, Credelio CAT (lotilaner), for cats in the United States. These new product launches increase the product portfolios of major players in veterinary dermatology drugs and will drive the market over the forecast period.



North America is Expected to have a High Growth Rate in the Market Over the Forecast Period



North America is likely to witness a high growth rate in the veterinary dermatology drugs market during the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of pruritus, sores, alopecia, masses, eruptions, scales, seborrhea, pustules, and draining tracts in animals. According to a survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) in June 2021, pet ownership has increased from an estimated 67% of United States households to an estimated 70%. During the pandemic, 14% of total pet owners and non-pet owners obtained a new pet. The growth of the veterinary dermatology drugs market in developed countries such as the United States and Canada is being driven by an increase in pet approval, increased awareness about animal health, and an increase in animal health expenses.



Furthermore, pet ownership was increasing in other nations in the region, including Canada and Mexico. According to Pet Keen research published in May 2022, a projected 38% of Canadian homes own a cat, and 35% own a dog. Also, as per the same above-mentioned source, pet owners in Canada are spending more on their pets than ever before, with 17% of owners prepared to spend more than USD 500 per year on pet healthcare. Hence, increasing pet adoption along with rising expenditure on the healthcare of animals, which also includes veterinary dermatological disease management, is expected to drive the market in the region.



The major players are actively making strategic plans and new developments, along with new product approvals and launches, to contribute to the market. For instance, in July 2021, Virbac Corporation launched Cyclavance (cyclosporine oral solution) USP-modified, an oral solution for the control of atopic dermatitis in dogs. Owing to the increasing number of recent developments and new product launches by market players, the North American region for the studied market is growing faster and will witness a prominent growth rate during the forecast period for the veterinary dermatology drugs market.



Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Industry Overview



The Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market is moderately competitive, with several major players. In the current scenario, the number of mergers and acquisitions among market players is increasing, which is fueling the veterinary dermatology drugs market. The major players in the market are engaged in product development and strategic alliances to strategically cater to the growing global demand for the market and to gain a robust place in it. Major companies profiled in the global market report include Elanco, Bimeda, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Virbac, Ceva, Mars Incorporated (Virginia, USA), Zoetis, Inc., and Nestle S.A.



