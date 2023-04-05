Parsons Delivers First RADBO System to U.S. Air Force

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is rolling out the first delivery of 13 total Recovery of Airbase Denied by Ordnance (RADBO) systems, plus an additional three ZEUS® laser neutralization systems, to the U.S. Air Force. The delivery is part of the company’s 6-year, $51 million contract awarded in 2020.

The technology is the first ground-based directed energy weapon system to be approved for production and has been successfully deployed and tested in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“RADBO, armed with ZEUS®, is a paradigm shift in explosive ordnance disposal technology that allows for precision threat neutralization at the speed of light,” said James Lackey, senior vice president, Mission Solutions for Parsons. “The out-of-the-box solutioning employed by Parsons to deliver mission-focused solutions that improve the safety of our nation’s warfighters speaks to our core values of safety, quality, and innovation.”

Delivering direct support capability to the Air Force Resilient Basing Operational Imperative, RADBO is comprised of three main components; a mine resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle, Parsons’ developed ZEUS® directed energy system, and an interrogation arm assembly. Together, the system provides Air Force explosive ordnance personnel improved safety by allowing destruction of unexploded ordnance from the interior of the MRAP at distances that can exceed 300 meters in optimal conditions.

Initially a Parsons’ protype that leverages more than 25 years of experience in directed energy ordnance neutralization, the ZEUS® fiber laser is now powerful enough to detonate small submunitions from cluster bombs, land mines, general purposed bombs, and thick-cased artillery rounds.

The agile unit can also be used for post-combat applications, including humanitarian clearing of landmines, route and airbase clearing, and counter IED work, including the ability to cut through vehicle doors, guardrails, concrete, metal containers, and wires.

Leading a shift in operational tactics and technology for the military’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal community, the U.S. Air Force’s RADBO program offers tactical and lifesaving advantages for the warfighter, improving rapid asset recovery, reducing operational costs, and strengthening force capability and portability.

As the battlefield continues to evolve, the scalability of ZEUS® will conform to a variety of vehicles, transforming the battlespace by delivering reliable and cost-effective directed energy technology in permissive through highly contested environments.

