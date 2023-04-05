Global Revenue Assurance Market Report 2023: Need for Automation Solutions for Revenue Assurance Drives Growth

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Revenue Assurance Market (2023-2028) by Component, Solutions, Deployment, Organization Size, Enterprise Vertical, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Revenue Assurance Market is estimated to be USD 6.12 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.51 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.46%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise of the Subscription-Based Economy

Rising Focus of Businesses on Enhancing Customer Experience

Need for Automation Solutions for Revenue Assurance

Restraints

High Dependency on Human-Led Services

Stringent Government Regulations

Opportunities

Increasing Partnerships Between Telecom Operators and OTT Service Providers

Integration of Advanced Technologies

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Personnel

Market Segmentations



The Global Revenue Assurance Market is segmented based on Component, Solutions, Deployment, Organization Size, Enterprise Vertical, End-Users, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into software and Services.

By Solutions, the market is classified into Migration Assurance, Usage Assurance, Provisioning Assurance, Billing & Rating Validation, and Roaming and Interconnect Partner Assurance.

By Deployment, the market is classified into Cloud and On-Premise.

By Organization Size, the market is classified into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs).

By Enterprise Vertical, the market is classified into Telecom, Utilities, BFSI, and Hospitality.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Telecommunication Service Providers (TSPs) and Enterprises.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Revenue Assurance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Revenue Assurance Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



