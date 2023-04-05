Wicket Mailer Envelopes and Bags Global Market Report 2022: Rising Use in the Retail Sector Bodes Well for Growth

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wicket Mailer Envelopes and Bags Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material Type, Product Type, and End Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The wicket mailer envelopes and bags market share is projected to grow from US$ 1,876.78 million in 2022 to US$ 2,437.48 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2028.



The global wicket mailer envelopes and bags market is segmented based on material type, product type, end use, and geography.



The rising use of wicket bags in the retail industry is propelling the growth of the wicket mailer envelopes and bags market. Moreover, the growth of the e-commerce industry in various countries is creating a huge demand for wicket mailers and bags. However, challenges associated with the recycling of plastic wicket bags may hamper the wicket mailer envelopes and bags market growth.



In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global wicket mailer envelopes and bags market. the retail sector is growing rapidly in Asia Pacific. The growth of the online retail industry in Asia Pacific is attributed to the growing reach of smartphones, increasing number of logistics service providers for e-commerce players, and changing consumer behaviors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Retailers are forming partnerships to enhance last-mile delivery solutions and supply chain automation, aiding profitability.



Further, growing population, rising disposable income, and overall economic growth fuel the demand for food products, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products in Asia Pacific, thereby favoring the wicket mailer envelopes and bags market growth.

Key players operating in Asia Pacific are developing high-quality and innovative products through research & development, technological advancement, and other strategies to meet the customer's requirements.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1876.78 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2437.48 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

LPS Industries LLC

Mondi Plc

Hanpak JSC

Euphoria Packaging LLP

PolyCover Ltd.

Adsure Packaging Ltd.

Zim's Bagging Co.

BGR Inc.

St. Johns Packaging Ltd.

A-Pac Manufacturing Co Inc.

