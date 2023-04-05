Osisko Windfall Infill and Expansion Drilling Continues to Intersect High-Grade in Lynx

TORONTO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.



The targeted feasibility study surface drilling campaign was completed at the end of September 2022. In the past 6 months, over 55,000 metres additional have been drilled by 9 underground rigs focused on expansion and infill work in the Lynx segment of the deposit.

Significant new analytical results are presented below and include 81 intercepts from 45 drill holes and 3 wedges. The infill intercepts are all located inside the defined mineral resource estimate ("MRE") blocks as described in Osisko's feasibility study on Windfall (see FS Technical Report (as defined herein), a copy of which is available on SEDAR under Osisko's issuer profile), and have targeted upgrading inferred mineral resources to measured or inferred mineral resources, as applicable. The expansion intercepts are all located outside the MRE blocks, and either expand resource wireframes or are located in a defined zone or corridor not yet correlated to a specific wireframe.

Select expansion intercepts extending wireframes include: 12.4 g/t Au over 6.6 metres in WST-22-1296, a 100-metre down plunge extension of Lynx Main wireframe 3388 and 20.5 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-22-1294, a 60-metre down plunge extension of the same wireframe; 286 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-22-1218, a 30-metre extension below Triple Lynx wireframe 3188; 120 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-22-1218, a 40-metre extension above Triple Lynx wireframe 3162; 29.6 g/t Au over 8.4 metres from hole WST-22-1182A-W1, a 20-metre extension below Triple Lynx wireframe 3172; 69.7 g/t Au over 2.1 metres, a 60-meter extension east of Triple Lynx wireframe 3121.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: "While Windfall has commenced the permitting process with the recent submission of our Environmental Impact Assessment (see Osisko news release dated March 29, 2023 and entitled “Osisko submits Windfall environmental impact assessment”), we have continued our work to improve our understanding of the continuity and extent of the MRE with drills on infill and expansion holes in the deposit. Today's expansion results add good potential to increase the scale of defined areas of mineralization, and have also served well to identify additional areas to target new extensions of Windfall. The infill holes' grade and lengths remain consistent with respect to the currently defined resources and continue to confirm our high-grade models."

Select infill high-grade intercepts include: 204 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-22-1249A, 101 g/t Au over 3.8 metres in WST-22-1286; 42.9 g/t Au over 7.9 metres in WST-22-1232; 106 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-22-1116; 99.3 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-22-1182A and 34.0 g/t Au over 5.0 metres in WST-22-1107. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com .

Expansion Drilling

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t)

cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-22-2420-W1 1314.0 1316.0 2.0 4.59 LX4_3466 Lynx 4 1324.5 1326.6 2.1 39.8 25.6 LX4_3466



Lynx 4



including 1325.0 1325.5 0.5 160 100 OSK-W-22-2605-W7 1208.5 1211.0 2.5 6.90 LX4_3453 Lynx 4 OSK-W-22-2653 484.0 486.0 2.0 38.7 LSW



Lynx SW



including 484.0 485.0 1.0 77.0 526.4 535.3 8.9 7.74 LSW



Lynx SW



including 526.4 527.0 0.6 81.1 OSK-W-22-2654 106.7 108.9 2.2 4.53 BCT



Bobcat



including 106.7 107.0 0.3 20.5 142.8 145.3 2.5 60.2 32.6 BCT_2360



Bobcat



including 144.5 145.3 0.8 187 100 OSK-W-22-2655 252.8 255.0 2.2 28.0 15.0 BCT



Bobcat



including 254.3 254.6 0.3 196 100 OSK-W-22-2657 638.1 640.1 2.0 3.70 LSW_3508 Lynx SW OSK-W-22-2663 104.0 106.0 2.0 12.7 BCT



Bobcat



including 104.0 105.0 1.0 24.7 WST-22-1072B 593.4 597.5 4.1 6.13 TLX Triple Lynx 601.0 603.4 2.4 21.2 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 602.0 602.8 0.8 61.5 WST-22-1073 224.3 226.5 2.2 8.93 LHW_3216



Lynx HW



including 224.8 225.2 0.4 47.7 WST-22-1074 223.1 225.1 2.0 4.97 LHW_3216



Lynx HW



including 223.5 224.1 0.6 16.3 WST-22-1082 256.3 261.4 5.1 4.39 TLX_3167



Triple Lynx



including 260.8 261.4 0.6 18.9 293.0 297.2 4.2 6.37 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 293.0 293.6 0.6 20.4 384.0 386.4 2.4 4.42 LX4_3450



Lynx 4



including 385.1 385.6 0.5 20.2 WST-22-1092 318.0 320.3 2.3 4.63 LX4



Lynx 4



including 320.0 320.3 0.3 28.8 WST-22-1093A 562.5 567.2 4.7 6.29 TLX_3172



Triple Lynx



including 562.5 563.0 0.5 30.4 WST-22-1107 609.5 614.7 5.2 71.1 53.9 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 609.5 610.1 0.6 195 100 WST-22-1116 263.8 268.0 4.2 12.4 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 263.8 265.0 1.2 37.7 272.6 276.8 4.2 5.55 TLX_3180



Triple Lynx



including 272.6 272.9 0.3 35.2 WST-22-1127 192.3 199.1 6.8 6.19 TLX_3168



Triple Lynx



including 198.0 199.1 1.1 15.4 WST-22-1128A 151.5 153.8 2.3 48.3 34.3 LXM_3339



Lynx



including 152.7 153.4 0.7 146 100 WST-22-1146 211.6 214.0 2.4 10.0 LHW_3216



Lynx HW



including 212.6 213.0 0.4 59.7 WST-22-1156 145.1 147.8 2.7 31.9 LXM_3339



Lynx



including 145.7 146.5 0.8 72.8 WST-22-1182A 480.1 482.1 2.0 23.5 TLX Triple Lynx 597.2 600.0 2.8 3.58 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 597.2 597.6 0.4 16.7 672.4 674.8 2.4 4.30 TLX Triple Lynx WST-22-1182A-W1 490.7 493.0 2.3 7.50 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 491.8 492.5 0.7 23.4 553.8 562.2 8.4 29.6 29.2 TLX_3172



Triple Lynx



including 557.4 558.1 0.7 105 100 WST-22-1218 234.0 236.1 2.1 286 19.1 TLX_3188



Triple Lynx



including 235.8 236.1 0.3 1970 100 248.0 250.1 2.1 120 14.7 TLX_3162



Triple Lynx



including 249.5 249.8 0.3 835 100 WST-22-1220 195.8 200.0 4.2 12.3 TLX Triple Lynx WST-22-1221 281.0 283.0 2.0 12.9 TLX_3158



Triple Lynx



including 281.8 282.4 0.6 34.0 306.9 308.9 2.0 3.58 TLX Triple Lynx WST-22-1232 334.1 337.5 3.4 8.01 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 334.1 334.6 0.5 37.3 419.4 422.3 2.9 13.1 TLX_3162



Triple Lynx



including 419.9 420.2 0.3 91.9 427.1 429.3 2.2 3.76 TLX_3140



Triple Lynx



including 427.9 428.3 0.4 10.2 WST-22-1255 200.6 202.7 2.1 3.75 TLX_3131 Triple Lynx WST-22-1270A 305.8 308.0 2.2 12.3 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 305.8 306.1 0.3 72.6 WST-22-1273 354.0 358.6 4.6 10.6 TLX_3158



Triple Lynx



including 357.6 358.6 1.0 43.3 487.8 490.2 2.4 16.0 TLX Triple Lynx 511.0 513.4 2.4 16.5 TLX_3172



Triple Lynx



including 512.3 512.7 0.4 88.2 522.3 524.4 2.1 5.45 TLX_3172



Triple Lynx



including 523.5 523.9 0.4 13.2 WST-22-1286 147.6 149.6 2.0 7.55 TLX_3121 Triple Lynx 163.5 166.9 3.4 34.8 TLX_3121



Triple Lynx



including 165.6 166.0 0.4 75.5 WST-22-1287 128.3 130.5 2.2 7.92 LXM



Lynx



including 128.8 129.5 0.7 24.8 131.2 133.2 2.0 171 56.1 LXM



Lynx



including 132.6 133.2 0.6 483 100 WST-22-1294 59.0 61.1 2.1 20.5 LXM_3388



Lynx



including 60.1 60.7 0.6 65.9 WST-22-1296 65.0 71.6 6.6 12.4 LXM_3388



Lynx



including 67.5 67.9 0.4 99.9 WST-23-1373 161.5 163.5 2.0 28.0 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 162.8 163.5 0.7 67.1 184.5 186.6 2.1 69.7 47.2 TLX_3121



Triple Lynx



including 185.4 186.2 0.8 159 100

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below., BCT = Bob Cat, LHW = Lynx Hangingwall, LSW = Lynx South West, LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4 and TLX = Triple Lynx.

Infill Drilling

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-22-2670 181.8 183.8 2.0 12.2 F11_6001



F-11



including 181.8 182.3 0.5 28.5 WST-22-1107 513.1 518.1 5.0 34.0 28.2 TLX_3172







Triple Lynx







including 515.5 516.2 0.7 115 100 and 517.7 518.1 0.4 147 100 WST-22-1116 402.3 404.4 2.1 106 37.2 TLX_3162



Triple Lynx



including 402.3 402.9 0.6 339 100 447.3 452.4 5.1 5.04 TLX_3172 Triple Lynx WST-22-1123 172.8 175.2 2.4 28.9 TLX_3153



Triple Lynx



including 174.1 174.5 0.4 94.5 WST-22-1125 287.2 289.6 2.4 10.5 TLX_3166 Triple Lynx WST-22-1163A 194.8 196.9 2.1 7.27 TLX_3131



Triple Lynx



including 194.8 195.2 0.4 30.4 349.0 351.0 2.0 8.32 TLX_3191



Triple Lynx



including 350.3 350.7 0.4 40.9 WST-22-1178 141.2 145.2 4.0 17.3 15.2 LXM_3392



Lynx



including 141.9 142.3 0.4 121 100 WST-22-1182A 526.8 528.8 2.0 99.3 54.9 TLX_3172



Triple Lynx



including 527.6 528.4 0.8 211 100 WST-22-1183 269.0 275.6 6.6 3.94 TLX_3166



Triple Lynx



including 275.3 275.6 0.3 14.2 386.0 388.0 2.0 4.84 LX4_3450



Lynx 4



including 386.8 387.1 0.3 15.0 401.2 404.6 3.4 4.39 LX4_3450



Lynx 4



including 401.2 401.6 0.4 9.61 WST-22-1191 272.0 274.0 2.0 15.4 TLX_3166



Triple Lynx



including 272.4 272.8 0.4 67.2 WST-22-1193A 155.0 157.0 2.0 41.1 35.3 TLX_3169



Triple Lynx



including 155.3 155.9 0.6 120 100 WST-22-1203 396.4 398.6 2.2 3.99 LX4_3450



Lynx 4



including 397.2 397.8 0.6 14.4 WST-22-1232 290.7 298.6 7.9 42.9 30.8 TLX_3158



Triple Lynx



including 296.5 298 1.5 150 100 388.0 392.0 4.0 12.7 TLX_3119 Triple Lynx WST-22-1249A 292.0 294.0 2.0 7.95 TLX_3166



Triple Lynx



including 292.7 293.2 0.5 31.4 296.1 298.1 2.0 204 22.3 TLX_3166



Triple Lynx



including 296.6 297.0 0.4 1010 100 WST-22-1253 216.5 218.5 2.0 12.0 TLX_3188



Triple Lynx



including 217.1 217.5 0.4 57.7 WST-22-1254 216.4 218.6 2.2 20.6 TLX_3188 Triple Lynx WST-22-1255 216.0 218.6 2.6 6.08 TLX_3188 Triple Lynx WST-22-1256 479.0 483.4 4.4 21.6 15.0 TLX_3172



Triple Lynx



including 482.4 482.7 0.3 197 100 WST-22-1286 101.7 105.5 3.8 101 37.9 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 102.5 103.0 0.5 577 100 WST-22-1288 214.0 216.0 2.0 77.8 41.3 TLX_3188



Triple Lynx



including 214.9 215.4 0.5 241 100 222.5 224.6 2.1 10.6 TLX_3188



Triple Lynx



including 223.4 223.8 0.4 21.5 WST-22-1293 205.0 207.0 2.0 19.8 TLX_3131



Triple Lynx



including 205.0 205.6 0.6 65.5

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below., F11 = F-11 Zone, LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4 and TLX = Triple Lynx.

Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-22-2420-W1 124 -59 1494 453398 5435556 413 3825 OSK-W-22-2605-W7 112 -55 1401 453551 5435669 408 4025 OSK-W-22-2653 146 -56 585 452958 5435198 415 3275 OSK-W-22-2654 141 -54 600 453009 5435274 416 3350 OSK-W-22-2655 146 -60 675 452976 5435277 411 3325 OSK-W-22-2657 144 -54 741 452986 5435343 411 3350 OSK-W-22-2663 325 -53 327 453109 5435182 407 3400 OSK-W-22-2670 148 -46 207 452572 5436049 405 3350 WST-22-1072B 152 -75 700 453646 5435347 -189 3950 WST-22-1073 155 19 255 453701 5435376 -195 4000 WST-22-1074 142 28 258 453702 5435376 -195 4000 WST-22-1082 166 -23 517 453444 5435276 -99 3725 WST-22-1092 147 -7 349 453510 5435330 -126 3825 WST-22-1093A 102 -68 632 453647 5435348 -189 3950 WST-22-1107 124 -74 741 453647 5435348 -189 3950 WST-22-1116 169 -72 532 453645 5435347 -189 3950 WST-22-1123 185 -24 202 453541 5435311 -172 3825 WST-22-1125 187 1 370 453443 5435276 -98 3725 WST-22-1127 200 -76 223 453179 5435128 173 3425 WST-22-1128A 182 -72 222 453179 5435128 173 3425 WST-22-1146 153 25 268 453701 5435376 -195 4000 WST-22-1156 182 -69 183 453179 5435127 172 3425 WST-22-1163A 178 -49 382 453541 5435311 -173 3825 WST-22-1178 125 35 159 453703 5435377 -194 4000 WST-22-1182A 112 -76 761 453647 5435347 -189 3950 WST-22-1182A-W1 112 -76 811 453647 5435347 -189 3950 WST-22-1183 161 -7 420 453279 5435248 -145 3575 WST-22-1191 165 -6 418 453279 5435248 -145 3575 WST-22-1193A 170 -15 190 453342 5435282 -187 3650 WST-22-1203 170 -10 423 453278 5435248 -145 3575 WST-22-1218 162 -49 279 453542 5435311 -173 3825 WST-22-1220 106 -57 346 453759 5435407 -208 4075 WST-22-1221 114 -56 343 453759 5435407 -208 4075 WST-22-1232 169 -67 589 453757 5435406 -208 4075 WST-22-1249A 186 -3 385 453442 5435275 -98 3725 WST-22-1253 165 -38 252 453542 5435311 -172 3825 WST-22-1254 169 -36 253 453541 5435311 -172 3825 WST-22-1255 162 -32 241 453542 5435311 -172 3825 WST-22-1256 165 -70 586 453757 5435406 -208 4075 WST-22-1270A 162 -18 418 453278 5435248 -145 3575 WST-22-1273 138 -68 559 453758 5435406 -208 4075 WST-22-1286 152 -55 184 453646 5435347 -188 3950 WST-22-1287 134 -52 253 453758 5435406 -207 4075 WST-22-1288 158 -42 255 453543 5435312 -173 3825 WST-22-1293 172 -47 391 453543 5435311 -173 3825 WST-22-1294 173 -22 160 453756 5435405 -207 4075 WST-22-1296 136 -18 196 453758 5435406 -207 4075 WST-23-1373 138 -59 250 453646 5435347 -188 3950

Bobcat

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite veins controlled by northeast trending faults and shears and to a lesser extent in minor crustiform quartz-tourmaline-ankerite-pyrite veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockwork. Mineralization is hosted in sheared mafic volcanics, rhyolites near faults, or at the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

F-Zones

Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites with carbonate replacement or quartz veining and occurs as quartz ± ankerite veinlets or as replacement type in shear zones and is characterised by trace to 10% pyrite with local visible gold. Alteration is dominated by sericite-fuchsite-tourmaline-pyrite.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared, and approved by Ms. Isabelle Roy, P.Geo. (OGQ 535), Director of Technical Services for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource estimate on Windfall (with an effective date of June 7, 2022 ) (the "Windfall Resource Estimate") and the mineral reserve estimate on Windfall (with an effective date of November 25, 2022) (the "Windfall Reserve Estimate") are described in the technical report entitled "Feasibility Study for the Windfall Project, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada" (the "FS Technical Report") and dated January 10, 2023 (with an effective date of November 25, 2022). The Windfall Resource Estimate, assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 811,000 tonnes at 11.4 g/t Au (297,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 10,250,000 tonnes at 11.4 g/t Au (3,754,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 12,287,000 tonnes at 8.4 g/t Au (3,337,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The Windfall Reserve Estimate, assuming 3.5 g/t operating, 2.5 g/t incremental, and 1.7 g/t development cut-off grade, comprises 12,183,000 tonnes at 8.06 g/t Au (3,159,000 ounces) in the probable mineral reserves category. The key assumptions, parameters, limitations and methods used in the Feasibility Study for Windfall, including the related Windfall Resource Estimate and Windfall Reserve Estimate, are described in a technical report (the "FS Technical Report"), which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The FS Technical Report is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal areas: Lynx, Main, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical lenses following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres, including the Triple 8 (TP8) zone. The reserves are defined from surface to a depth of 1,100 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding the Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,400 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the significance of the infill and expansion drilling results reported in this news release; the significance of the new analytical results reported in this news release; the timing and ability, if at all, for Osisko to obtain permits; the results of the Environmental Impact Assessment; our ability, if at all, to upgrade an inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future exploration activities, including drilling, at the Windfall gold deposit; the deposit remaining open along strike and at depth; the plunge potential of the Lynx and Underdog zones; expected grade and resource growth; cut-off grade and sensitivity analysis; and the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

