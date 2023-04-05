Walden Biosciences Promotes Curt Dewan, CFA to Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden Biosciences, Inc. (Walden), a private, venture-backed biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of kidney disease, today announced the promotion of Curt Dewan, CFA to Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Dewan will serve as the Company’s first Chief Financial Officer and will continue to report to Blaine McKee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Walden Biosciences.



“I am particularly pleased to announce Curt’s well-deserved promotion to CFO. Curt is a capable leader who has been an integral part of Walden’s early growth. He has made important contributions across areas key to our success, including capital raising efforts, corporate strategy and budgeting, and countless operational initiatives that underscore his commitment to our goal to transform the treatment of kidney disease,” said Dr. McKee. “Curt’s promotion to CFO recognizes both his valuable contributions and our maturing organization’s need for a Chief Financial Officer as we look forward to a series of upcoming corporate and clinical catalysts.”

“I look forward to expanding my leadership role with this dynamic executive team and to continuing to bring my financial and operational experience to bear as we advance our development programs into human clinical trials in the near-term,” said Mr. Dewan. “At Walden, we have an exciting opportunity to change the treatment paradigm for patients suffering with kidney disease and I am proud to be a part of that mission.”

Curt Dewan is a seasoned financial executive who joined Walden Biosciences in 2021 as Vice President and Head of Finance. Prior to joining Walden, Curt served as a business development executive at Servier Pharmaceuticals and held numerous financial leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Shire (acquired by Takeda), reaching the level of Head of Financial Planning. He holds an M.S. in Biomechanics from McGill University in Montreal, Canada and a C.A.S. in Biotechnology and Medical Technology from Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland. Mr. Dewan is a CFA charterholder.

About Walden Biosciences

Walden Biosciences is focused on developing breakthrough medicines to treat kidney diseases. Founded by world-renowned renal experts, Walden is applying novel, multi-disciplinary approaches that directly target the kidneys to prevent damage, slow disease progression, and restore kidney function. Walden’s programs address novel targets for therapeutic intervention, directly targeting two cell types in the kidney: podocytes and proximal tubular cells. Dysfunction of these cells are critical hallmarks of the majority of renal diseases. Walden’s clinical-stage program is a humanized antibody that inhibits suPAR, a pro-inflammatory mediator that causes podocyte dysfunction and renal disease. Walden’s second most advanced program is a small molecule that is designed to restore the function of dynamin, an enzyme responsible for the maintenance of the cytoskeletal architecture of podocytes and proximal tubule cells. In addition to the suPAR and dynamin programs, Walden also has a novel anti-fibrotic biologic in preclinical research. All of Walden’s programs offer the promise to deliver disease-modifying, breakthrough therapies to transform the treatment of renal disease. Walden was launched in late 2020 with a $51 million Series A round of financing led by ARCH Venture Partners with participation from other leading venture capital firms. For more information, please visit www.waldenbiosciences.com.

