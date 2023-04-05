Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Market to be Valued at US$ 880.10 Mn by 2031; The Biopharmaceutical Companies Segment Accounts for the Largest Revenue Share| Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest Growth Plus Reports study, the global fragment-based drug discovery market is projected to reach US$ 880.10 million by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 8.60%. The study examines major growth strategies, market dynamics and prospects, rivalry, changing market environment, market size, data and forecasts, and significant investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

· The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions will drive market revenue growth.

· Increasing demand for novel drugs will drive demand for fragment-based drug discovery.

· North America dominates the global fragment-based drug discovery market.

Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 418.8 million Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 880.1 million Growth Rate CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Technique, End-user, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The rising healthcare expenses, the frequency of chronic conditions, and the impending patent expirations of several popular drugs will drive the revenue growth of the fragment-based drug discovery market. Furthermore, growing rates of diseases like cancer, diabetes, respiratory ailments, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders, and a rise in the demand for novel drugs, will boost the market revenue growth rate. Apart from this, an increasing number of illnesses, such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions, are expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global fragment-based drug discovery market from four perspectives: Technique, End-user, and Region.

Technique Segmentation: Based on the technique, the fragment-based drug discovery market is segmented into biophysical and non-biophysical techniques. The biophysical technique segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because Biophysical methods are critical in fragment-based drug discovery to hit identification and validation.

End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the fragment-based drug discovery market is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and academic and research institutions. The biopharmaceutical companies segment dominates the market because there are many uses for fragment-based drug discovery techniques in the biopharmaceutical sector. These techniques have significantly improved the success rate of synthesis over conventional screening techniques, which helps develop chemical series with properties similar to those of lead.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global fragment-based drug discovery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the global fragment-based drug discovery market with the largest revenue share. Growing demand for biologics, improved healthcare facilities, increased expenditure on research and development, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and a significant number of major drug development firms in this region are the major factors responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global fragment-based drug discovery market are:

Astex Pharmaceuticals Alveus Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Beactica AB Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Crown Biosciences, Inc. Emerald BioStructures, Inc. Evotec AG Kinetic Discovery limited Proteros Fragments GmbH Sprint Biosciences Structure Based Design, Inc. Sygnature Discovery

The fragment-based drug discovery market is competitive with several global corporations. Leading players invest in technological advancements, research and development, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Recent developments:

Astex Pharmaceuticals and Cardiff University's Medicines Discovery Institute announced in February 2023 that they had collaborated on a multi-year, multi-million-pound drug discovery research project to identify new drugs to treat neurodegenerative diseases.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL FRAGMENT-BASED DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNIQUE Biophysical Techniques NMR Spectroscopy DSF Assay Fluorescence Polarization Isothermal Titration Calorimetry X-ray Crystallography SPR Biolayer Interferometry Mass Spectrometry Capillary Electrophoresis Others Non-biophysical Techniques GLOBAL FRAGMENT-BASED DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Biopharmaceutical Companies CROs Academic and Research Institutions

FRAGMENT-BASED DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET TOC

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

