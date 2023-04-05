Global Newcastle Disease Vaccine Market Size Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.30% from 2023-2030, Ultimately Exceeding $462.6 Million in Value

Washington, DC, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Newcastle Disease Vaccine Market By Vaccine Type (Live Attenuated, Inactivated, Thermostable), By Species (Chicken, Duck, Goose, And Others), And By Region: Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Newcastle Disease Vaccine Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 343.9 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 462.6 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.30% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

What is Newcastle Disease Vaccine? How big is the Newcastle Disease Vaccine Industry?

Report Overview:

The global Newcastle disease vaccine market size was worth around USD 343.9 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 462.6 Million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Newcastle Disease Vaccine is a preventative measure used to control the spread of the highly contagious Newcastle disease in poultry. The disease is caused by a paramyxovirus and affects a wide range of domestic and wild bird species, including chickens, turkeys, pigeons, and ducks. The vaccine is formulated to protect against several strains of the Newcastle disease virus. Newcastle Disease Vaccine is administered to chicks and birds through injection or drinking water, and it is effective in preventing the spread of the disease. The vaccine is developed using different methods, including live attenuated, inactivated, and recombinant vaccines, with each type having its advantages and disadvantages.

The use of the Newcastle Disease Vaccine has become an essential practice in the poultry industry worldwide, helping to prevent economic losses due to the high mortality rates caused by the disease. The vaccine has also been a significant contributor to food security, ensuring that safe and healthy poultry products are available to consumers.

Global Newcastle Disease Vaccine Market: Growth Factors

The global Newcastle Disease Vaccine market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for poultry products, government support for animal health research, and growing awareness among farmers about the benefits of vaccination programs. The market growth is, however, restrained by factors such as the high cost of vaccines, inadequate diagnostic facilities, and the emergence of new strains of the Newcastle disease virus. Nonetheless, opportunities in the market include technological advancements in vaccine production, rising investments in animal health research, and expanding poultry industries in emerging economies. The market players are focusing on developing advanced vaccines, expanding their product portfolios, and collaborating with research institutes and other stakeholders to gain a competitive edge. These factors create ample opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 343.9 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 462.6 million CAGR Growth Rate 4.30% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Merial, QYH Biotech, CEVA, Yebio, Ringpu (Tianjin) Bio-Pharmacy Co., Ltd, Bayer AG, Hipra, Anicon Labor GmbH, Chengdu Tech-bank Biological Products Co., Ltd., Ringpu Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., MSD Animal Health, Nisseiken Co., Harbin Veterinary Research Institute, Merck Animal Health, ChengDu Tecbond, DHN, Zoetis, Elanco (Lohmann), CAVAC, Vaksindo, FATRO, and others. Key Segment By Vaccine Type, By Species, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Newcastle Disease Vaccine Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Newcastle disease vaccine market is segmented based on vaccine type, species, and region.

Based on vaccine type, the market is bifurcated into Live Attenuated, Inactivated, and Thermostable. The live attenuated vaccine segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to cite the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Live Attenuated Vaccines (LAV) have been widely used and preferred over other vaccine types due to their effectiveness, low cost, and ability to provide long-lasting immunity. LAVs have been shown to confer broad-spectrum immunity against different strains of Newcastle disease viruses, making them a popular choice among poultry farmers. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Based on species, the market is segmented based on chicken, duck, goose, and others. The chicken segment held the dominating market share in 2022 and is further expected to occupy a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Newcastle Disease Virus (NDV) is a significant threat to the chicken industry, leading to significant economic losses due to high mortality rates and reduced egg production. Therefore, the demand for Newcastle Disease Vaccines is high among chicken farmers, making this segment the most profitable in the market. However, vaccines for other bird species such as ducks and geese are also in demand, especially in regions where these birds are raised commercially or for domestic purposes.

The global Newcastle Disease Vaccine market is segmented as follows:

By Vaccine Type

Live Attenuated

Inactivated

Thermostable

By Species

Chicken

Duck

Goose

By Species

Chicken

Duck

Goose

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Newcastle Disease Vaccine market include -

Merial

QYH Biotech

CEVA

Yebio

Ringpu (Tianjin) Bio-Pharmacy Co. Ltd

Bayer AG

Hipra, Anicon Labor GmbH

Chengdu Tech-bank Biological Products Co. Ltd.

Ringpu Bio-Technology Co. Ltd.

MSD Animal Health

Nisseiken Co.

Harbin Veterinary Research Institute

Merck Animal Health

ChengDu Tecbond

DHN

Zoetis

Elanco (Lohmann)

CAVAC

Vaksindo

FATRO

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global Newcastle disease vaccine market is expected to grow annually at a promising CAGR of around 4.3% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

In terms of revenue, the global Newcastle disease vaccine market size was valued at around USD 343.9 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 462.6 million by 2030.

Newcastle Disease Vaccine is a preventative measure used to control the spread of the highly contagious Newcastle disease in poultry. The disease is caused by a paramyxovirus and affects a wide range of domestic and wild bird species, including chickens, turkeys, pigeons, and ducks. The vaccine is formulated to protect against several strains of the Newcastle disease virus.

Based on vaccine type, the live attenuated segment held the dominating market share in 2022.

Based on species, the chicken segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on region, the North American region held the dominating market share in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Newcastle Disease Vaccine industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Newcastle Disease Vaccine Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Newcastle Disease Vaccine Industry?

What segments does the Newcastle Disease Vaccine Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Newcastle Disease Vaccine Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Vaccine Type, By Species, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The North American region held the dominating market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for poultry products in the region which has led to a rise in the number of poultry farms, thereby increasing the risk of disease outbreaks. In addition, the growing awareness among farmers about the benefits of vaccination programs and the need for effective measures to control the spread of the disease has driven the regional Newcastle disease vaccine market growth. Furthermore, government initiatives to control the spread of Newcastle Disease have been instrumental in promoting the adoption of vaccines among poultry farmers, thereby boosting the market growth.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In 2021, Elanco Animal Health, an American Pharmaceutical company announced that it had completed the acquisition of Kindred Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing vaccines for pets and livestock. The acquisition included Kindred's Newcastle Disease Virus Vectored vaccine platform, which uses a viral vector to deliver antigens to animals and trigger an immune response. This acquisition will help Elanco to expand its presence in the poultry vaccine market and develop new vaccines for poultry and other animal species.

In 2020, Merial Animal Health, a multinational animal health company, announced that it had received approval from the European Medicines Agency for a new inactivated vaccine, Vaxxitek® ND-IBD. The vaccine provides protection against both Newcastle Disease and Infectious Bursal Disease in chickens, and its innovative formulation reduces the risk of vaccine reactions.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is Newcastle Disease Vaccine?

Newcastle disease is an infectious disease that affects many avian species, both domestic and wild; it is transmissible to humans.

At what CAGR, the global Newcastle disease vaccine market will expand during forecast years?

The global Newcastle disease vaccine market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

What will be the market value of global Newcastle disease vaccine market by the end of 2030?

The global Newcastle disease vaccine market was worth around USD 343.9 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 462.6 million by 2030.

What are the factors driving the global Newcastle disease vaccine market growth?

The global market for Newcastle vaccine disease is driven by the increasing demand for poultry products and the need for effective vaccines to prevent economic losses in the poultry industry. The market growth is also supported by the growing awareness among poultry farmers about the benefits of vaccination programs, advancements in vaccine technology & production methods, and government initiatives to control the spread of the disease.

Which region will contribute notably towards the Newcastle disease vaccine market value?

North America held the largest share in the global Newcastle disease vaccine market in 2022 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is due to factors such as the increasing demand for poultry products, rising investments in animal health research, and government support to control the spread of the disease.

Who are the leading players in global Newcastle disease vaccine market?

Some of the major companies operating in the global Newcastle disease vaccine market include Merial, QYH Biotech, CEVA, Yebio, Ringpu (Tianjin) Bio-Pharmacy Co., Ltd, Bayer AG, Hipra, Anicon Labor GmbH, Chengdu Tech-bank Biological Products Co., Ltd., Ringpu Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., MSD Animal Health, Nisseiken Co., Harbin Veterinary Research Institute, Merck Animal Health, ChengDu Tecbond, DHN, Zoetis, Elanco (Lohmann), CAVAC, Vaksindo, FATRO, and others.

