United States Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023-2027

United States automotive diagnostic scan tools market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on account of surging demands to own personal vehicles.

Expanding the automotive industry in the country and increasing sales of automobiles further drive the growth of the United States automotive diagnostic scan tools market in the upcoming five years.

Growing research and technological advancement in the automotive to enhance their performance and their features also played a vital role in the growth of the United States automotive diagnostic scan tools market in the next five years.



Automotive diagnostic scan tools are the electronic devices and software functioning together to diagnose any faults in the automotives. These scan tools are used to reprogram control modules for the vehicle to diagnose and analyze electronic system malfunction for various vehicles.

The scan tools are often used by mechanics with compete know-how of the tools as well as the vehicles. The need for using the tools has increased in recent years since the use of artificial intelligence and software for the better functioning of vehicles has increased.

Increasing Sales of Passenger Cars Drive Market Growth

Increasing sales of passenger cars are actively supporting the demand and the growth of the United States automotive diagnostic scan tools market in the upcoming five years. In the year 2020, over 275 million vehicles were on the road in the United States.

Rising disposable income among the population coupled with the inclination toward multiple personal car ownership also facilitates the growth of the United States automotive diagnostic scan tools market in the next five years.

Demand from the consumer for regular maintenance and diagnosis of automobile failures further enhances the market growth. The United States automotive diagnostic scan tools market is also expected to grow due to climate changes that may lead to higher wear & tear along with systemic failures in the automotive other factors like a lifeline of the vehicles, regular automotive servicing, etc., also aid to the growth of the United States automotive diagnostic scan tools market in the future five years.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Continental AG

Snap-on Incorporated

Denso Corporation

Horiba, Ltd.

Noregon Systems, Inc.

Hickok Inc

DG Technologies

KPIT Technologies Ltd

Report Scope:

United States Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Vehicle Type:

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Car

LCV

M&HCV

OTR

United States Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Component:

Software

Hardware

United States Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Type:

Scanners

Code Readers

TPMS tools

Others

United States Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Application:

Exhaust Gas Analyzer

Wheel Alignment Equipment

Headlight Tester

Fuel Injection Diagnostic

Pressure Leak Detection

Engine Analyzer

Others

United States Automotive diagnostic scan tools Market, By Region:

South region

Mid-west region

North-east region

West region

