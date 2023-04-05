US 2023 Predictions: A Trifecta of Challenges in the Year Ahead

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US 2023 Predictions: What to Expect in the Year Ahead. A Trifecta of Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Staggering inflation levels, geopolitical turmoil, global supply-chain challenges, seven Federal Reserve rate hikes and the resulting market volatility made for a year of records in 2022, with few of them being positive.



The municipal bond market's performance was the worst since the 1980s, bond volume disappointed and credit concerns emerged, all led by macroeconomic challenges generally outside of the public finance industry's control.



After a volatile 2022, our 2023 Predictions survey finds that public finance professionals are more sanguine - but also cautious - about prospects for the year ahead.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key findings

About this report

Research methodology

Setting the stage for 2023

The fear and impact of rising rates

Bond volume assumptions fall

Municipal credit concerns abound

Climate change and ESG have a bigger fo

