FourKites Appoints New President Rocky Subramanian to Accelerate Global Expansion

CHICAGO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites today announced the appointment of Rocky Subramanian as President, effective immediately. Widely respected as a trusted advisor to leaders executing complex digital transformation at organizations of all sizes, Subramanian will work alongside CEO Mathew Elenjickal to drive the company's strategy, growth and customer success globally.



“As our new President, Rocky will be key to taking FourKites to the next level,” said Elenjickal. “He has a proven track record in delivering big wins for customers, building world-class teams, championing workplace diversity and culture, scaling processes and growing thriving partner ecosystems. Just as important, he passionately shares my belief that better supply chains make the world a better place. I’m honored to welcome him to our executive team as we accelerate FourKites’ growth trajectory.”

Subramanian was most recently Executive Vice President and CRO at Ceridian (NYSE:CDAY), where he helped the company grow to over $1.2B in revenue, added some of the biggest global brands as customers, and transformed the revenue organization. He previously served as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of one of SAP’s (NYSE:SAP) largest market units — with responsibilities spanning sales, go-to-market strategy, operations and services for the entire enterprise software portfolio — which he grew to over $1.8B. Prior to SAP, Subramanian served in various roles at Oracle/PeopleSoft (NYSE:ORCL), Renaissance and NCS Pearson. He also advises as a volunteer mentor, and supports organizations with missions focused on education accessibility and eradicating hunger.

“From the beginning, I have been inspired by FourKites’ vision. It goes far beyond visibility; FourKites is helping companies lower costs, improve customer satisfaction, enhance workplace productivity and achieve their sustainability goals. It’s helping get food, medication and critical supplies to people who need them — faster and more reliably than ever before,” said Subramanian. “Paired with the company’s world-class products, pace of innovation, rapid deployment, thriving partner ecosystem and the scale at which we can help our customers, the potential for FourKites’ global impact is limitless. I’m excited and proud to join Matt and the entire FourKites team on this mission.”

Subramanian’s appointment comes on the heels of significant momentum for FourKites. In 2022, the company realized 70% growth in new customers, with more than 1,200 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 50% of the Fortune 500 — now using FourKites to track more than 3 million shipments around the world every day. In addition to strategic investments in 2021 from industry heavyweights Qualcomm Ventures, LLC, Volvo Group Venture Capital AB and Zebra Technologies, over the past year, FourKites inked strategic partnerships with a number of industry titans to continue executing on its bold vision to provide visibility everywhere. These companies include Mitsui & Co., Ltd. , Quiet Platforms , Sony , Microsoft and Narvar . The real-time supply chain visibility pioneer was also recognized for its industry leadership and ongoing innovation by Gartner , SupplyChainBrain , Blue Yonder , Builtin Chicago , Manhattan Associates and Food Shippers of America .

FourKites continues to attract top talent to its senior leadership team as it scales its global operations and reinforces its focus on customer success. In addition to Subramanian, the company recently announced the appointment of Rebecca Nerad as Vice President of Global Customer Success, and Natalie Wolf, Vice President of Customer Operations and Strategy. Nerad has over 20 years in the supply chain industry, having held senior customer success roles at e2open, i2 Technologies, JDA Software and Bristlecone, while Wolf has held senior customer experience roles at Anaplan and Celonis.

