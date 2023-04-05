Air Purifier Market to Grow by 7.9% from 2023 to 2031, Totaling US$ 17.8 Billion: As Per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The air purifier market was worth US$ 9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 17.8 billion by 2031. According to estimates, the global market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.9% between 2023 and 2031.



The ever-increasing incidence of air pollution and respiratory diseases in the market is expected to lead to an increase in the demand for air purifiers in the market.

YouGov recently surveyed 2,000 UK residents about how to improve indoor air quality in the workplace, and air purifiers were one way to boost consumer confidence. Science and technology are becoming more prevalent in hotels in order to create safer environments as travel rates rise.

In a study, computer models were used to assess the quality of indoor air in hotels' common areas, with a particular focus on how to reduce airborne contaminants through filtration and purification.

A study conducted by Auburn University found that portable HEPA air purifiers are capable of capturing micro particles, ranging from 0.3 microns to even smaller sizes. Furthermore, placing purifiers in areas with high traffic can also help reduce the number of contaminants in the air.

According to the National Carbon Observatory, India released 2,480.4 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2019, which is higher than the region released in 2018, which was 2452.5 MT.

As a result of its heavy reliance on coal, crude oil, and natural gas, the country is experiencing an increase in carbon dioxide emissions. When these sources of energy are burned, carbon dioxide and related gases are released into the atmosphere.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The increasing demand for HEPA filters from patients suffering from respiratory disorders will increase the demand for air purifiers.





The popularity of small portable air purifiers similar to travel mugs has led to an increase in demand for portable air purifiers in outdoor environments.





The hospitality industry's need for safe and comfortable lodging is driving the market for air purifiers in restaurants and hotels.





Mechanical filters are more common in heating and air conditioning systems for their ability to prevent the deposition of dust and debris on mechanical parts.





The market is expected to prosper as energy-efficient air purifiers are adopted in various regions.



Global Air Purifier Market: Growth Drivers

Government regulations supporting the reduction of air pollution, smart homes, and heightened public awareness of air pollution's effects on health and the environment are a few recent developments.





A supportive government regulation to improve the monitoring and control of air pollution in outdoor environments is contributing to the growth of the outdoor air purifier market.





Demand for air purifiers grows with the advent of smart air purifiers. Using apps designed for smartphones, users can fine-tune the air-cleaning settings of these purifiers. In the global air purifier market, innovations like smart air purifiers with innovative features and easy Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity are mainly driving the market.





Research conducted by NASA suggests that portable air purifiers can effectively remove submicron particles. Industrialization and urbanization in developing countries have led to significant increases in emissions, offering huge opportunities to businesses abroad.





New innovations in technology, such as ultraviolet LEDs and photocatalytic technology, can assist in the breakdown of pathogens and irritants.



Global Air Purifier Market: Regional Landscape

According to global industry analysis, Asia Pacific air purifiers will dominate the global market.





Due to growing energy demand and growing commercial and industrial operations, India is expected to be the fastest-growing region between 2023 and 2031.





As consumers become more worried about fine dust, demand for air purifiers in South Korea is on the rise.





The establishment and implementation of air quality management programs will also drive the demand for products in Mexico over the coming years.



Global Air Purifier Market: Key Players

Major players in the air purifier market are acquiring, merging, and forming alliances to consolidate their market positions. The market has seen several recent developments as it enters a competitive phase.

A new air purifier line from Blueair was launched in March 2023, Blue Pure Max, which boasts of advanced technologies concerning maximum filtration, Swedish design, and minimum noise. As a smart device, the product can be accessed easily and can be accessed anywhere.





was launched in which boasts of advanced technologies concerning maximum filtration, Swedish design, and minimum noise. As a smart device, the product can be accessed easily and can be accessed anywhere. In April 2023, Coway introduced the Airmega ProX, its first product specifically designed for oversized spaces in public areas, such as schools, hospitals, and restaurants. Airmega Prox features two Max2 filters and a dual motor that circulates clean air in less than one hour throughout a 4,253-square-foot room.



Global Air Purifier Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Ultraviolet Air Purifiers

HEPA Air Purifiers

Activated Carbon Air Purifiers

Iconic Air Purifiers

Electronic Air Cleaners

Central Air Cleaners

Air to Air Exchangers



Type

Whole House Air Purifier

Portable Air Purifier

Material

Glass Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

Price

Under US$ 50

US$ 50 - US$ 60

Above US$ 60



End-user

Residential

Commercial Restaurants and Hotels Bars and Pubs Railway Stations and Airports Schools and Colleges Corporate Offices Theatres Bus Stops





Distribution Channel

Online Company Owned Website E-commerce Website

Offline Specialty Stores Supermarket/Hypermarket Other Retail Stores (malls, convenience stores, etc)





Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



