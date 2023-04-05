PC Game and Cloud Game Market Report 2023: Revenue Details and Projections Through 2028

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PC Game and Cloud Game Market Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This Excel spreadsheet includes the 2023 Five-Year PC Game Market Forecasts.

PC Game Sales are from 2008 to 2028 with actuals from 2008 to 2022 and forecasts through 2028.



The forecasts are divided by region, game type, revenue, Users, and ARPU (average revenue per user).



The latest forecasts also include the Cloud Game market forecasts through 2026. These forecasts account for the closing of Google Stadia in 2023 and the arrival of portable cloud game platforms like the Logitech Cloud G.

Cloud game forecasts are broken down by revenue streams including:

Console Cloud Game Subscription Fees

PC Cloud Game Subscription Fees

Bring Your Own Game Revenue

In-Game Cloud Revenue

This spreadsheet is a data-only forecast that is designed to supplement the PC Game report. That report contains much of the detail about the rationale behind the forecasts. It also contains detailed company, product, and business model profiles.



There is also a full 200 page market report on PC games that includes a summary as well as tables and figures created from the spreadsheets.

Regions Included are:

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe and Russia

MENA

Latin America

Southeast Asia and India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of World

PC Game Sales are broken down by:

Low-end games that use a games a service/free-to-play model

Premium games that use a games a service/free-to-play model

Low-end games where the consumer pays upfront

Premium games that charge an upfront fee

