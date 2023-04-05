Global Console Gaming Market Report 2023: Massive Interactive Live Events Present Opportunities for Growth

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Console Gaming Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is a detailed look at cloud games and how concepts like the metaverse and MILEs (Massive Interactive Live Events) are particularly suited for cloud technology and are expected to drive growth and includes a five-year cloud gaming forecast.



Streaming content through the cloud continues to expand distribution and business models for all forms of entertainment products. However, streaming games and interactive applications have proven more challenging than music or video due to technological and business model issues.



The focus of this report is on how cloud distribution is poised to introduce new forms of content and expand the audience and revenue in not only emerging markets, but more importantly the major video game markets of North America, Western Europe, and Japan.



The conclusion of the report is that cloud streaming distribution will not necessarily grow the market for current high-end "twitch" heavy action games. Instead, the market will grow with new forms of high production content that take advantage of the huge games-as-a-service (GAAS), user viewership, and content creation trends.



The report looks at how concepts like the metaverse and MILEs (Massive Interactive Live Events) are particularly suited for cloud technology and are expected to drive growth over the next five years.



The sections of the report include:

Cloud Gaming: Why Hasn't it Taken Off?: A look at the current state of cloud gaming with a focus on technological and business model challenges.

Cloud Gaming: How it Will Take Off?: A look at how new content, specifically designed for and requiring cloud streaming, is expected to drive market growth in coming years.

Beyond Games: The Metaverse, MILEs and Interactive Streaming Content: A look at the general concept of the metaverse and the more specific idea of MILEs (Massive Interactive Live Events) and how they are expected to drive the future of streaming interactive content and cloud gaming.

The Major Players: Products and Companies: A look at the major players investing in the space with an overview of some specific products that indicate the future growth opportunities. In many cases these products are already proven and will only expand with the emergence of cloud driven delivery and interaction technology.

Cloud Gaming and Interactive Streaming: Market Size and Forecasts: This section has forecasts for overall market growth with a focus on topline numbers for how the market is expected to grow via the rise of cloud products and games as a service (GAAS). Also included are highlights from some recent consumer surveys around interaction with video.



