3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

In this competitive market, 3D mapping and modeling innovations are the easiest ways to create 3D environments. 3D mapping solutions quickly generate high-quality 3D maps of surroundings, ready to be integrated into professional visualization processes.



Key Highlights

The growing availability of 3D content propels the 3D mapping and modeling industry. 3D content is the development of a physical item that can be measured in three different directions - typically the length, height, and breadth. As the need for 3D content grows, the demand for 3D mapping and modeling is also growing, which uses specialized software to produce a three-dimensional representation of an item.

3D mapping and modeling are frequently used in the gaming and video entertainment industries to create action sequences that make viewers feel as if they are in the actual location. The market for 3D mapping and 3D modeling has grown significantly in recent years due to the rising demand for 3D animation in mobile gaming and other applications and the video entertainment industry’s desire to deliver a better watching experience. Gaming firms such as Sony, Xbox, Microsoft, and Tencent already use 3D technology and develop 3D games by building a virtual world that can mimic the user’s motion and give them a more realistic experience.

These developments in VR technology, particularly in the gaming industry, are expected to substantially impact the global market for next-generation 3D displays throughout the projected period. According to the Game Developers Conference, the gaming world is fast evolving. In a 2023 study, 36% of participating game developers worldwide are actively developing games for the Meta Quest virtual reality gear.

Data piracy and the high cost associated with the use of technology are some of the factors that may affect the growth of the market over the forecast period.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the 3D mapping and modeling industry has experienced an increase in consumer demand for 3D mapping and modeling software products and services. E-commerce, logistics, online learning, food delivery, healthcare, and many other online business collaborations witnessed substantial growth, exceeding the boundaries of their internal and customer-facing applications. For instance, iMap9 is a floor-disinfecting robot that can navigate and cleanse floors without human intervention. It cleanses the floors using 3D mapping technology. The companies use 3D mapping and modeling software solutions to manage massive volumes of geographical data while meeting user requirements.



3D Mapping And 3D Modeling Market Trends



Advent of 3D-enabled Display Devices Drives the Market



Currently, 3D display technology is widely employed, particularly in televisions and smartphones. Major TV, smartphone, computer monitor, and gaming console manufacturers like Samsung, Sony, and LG are on the 3D bandwagon to boost their market share through 3D technology.

The growing use of virtual reality in gaming propels global demand for next-generation 3D displays. VR gaming consoles are becoming increasingly popular in major economies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, China, and Japan. Over the projected period, these technological advancements in VR gaming are likely to boost the growth of the worldwide next-generation 3D display industry.

The gaming industry’s increased need for 3D technology is projected to fuel the future expansion of the 3D display. In the gaming industry, 3D technology relates to interactive computer content visually portrayed in three dimensions: height, breadth, and depth. Most computer games are designed in three dimensions. Thus, it is critical for the gaming business to produce laptops and other devices with stereo 3D displays.

Developing economies such as China and India are anticipated to grow rapidly during the projection period due to an expanded middle-class population and rising living standards. Projectors and monitors, two main uses of 3D displays, are expected to experience a surge in sales due to evolving consumer preferences and increased demand for high-definition graphics.

Displays that can create three-dimensional (3D) pictures are a very effective field for R&D that is highly advantageous to a wide range of applications. For example, the picture that would be presented may be 3D modeling data from a CAD software package, one of several medical imaging equipment (such as a CAT or MRI), or statistical models of 3D programs. Thus, the growing demand for and the use of 3D displays are expected to drive the demand for 3D modeling and 3D mapping during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Be the Fastest-growing Market



The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have a substantial 3D mapping and modeling market share. Its expansion may be attributable to the rising demand for 3D imaging sensors, 3D modeling, and 3D visualization, rendering software tools in healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, construction, and media and entertainment industries.

The growing demand for a realistic representation of the product for marketing purposes by small and medium-sized companies and government agencies in the region would stimulate demand for 3D mapping and modeling products. Rising cloud and IoT adoption and increased web usage are some of the reasons driving the market.

The media and entertainment business is one of the region’s thriving industries, propelled by increased digitalization and internet usage over the last decade. The region’s gaming industry’s rise is likely to present potential opportunities during the forecast period.

In August 2022, the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) collaborated with Cellink, a global provider of developing 3D Bioprinters, to provide researchers with access to bioprinting systems that will allow them to accelerate their work across critical applications to improve health outcomes related to heart, bone, cartilage, and cancer using 3D modeling devices.

China, Australia, Singapore, India, and Japan are among the countries in the region with well-developed cyber ecosystems. The region is also launching various attempts to utilize IT infrastructure, allowing business users to adopt more advanced technology. The region is expected to expand rapidly due to economic considerations driving the development and maintenance of production facilities throughout Asia. The region’s rise may also be ascribed to its expanding economy, where many firms are increasingly embracing 3D mapping and modeling to innovate their products.



3D Mapping And 3D Modeling Industry Overview



The 3D mapping and 3D modeling market is highly fragmented, with the presence of major players like Autodesk Inc., Saab AB, Golden Software LLC, Trimble Inc., and Intermap Technologies. Players in the market are adopting strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and gain sustainable competitive advantage.



September 2022 - Autodesk released 3DS Max 2023.2, the latest 3D modeling and rendering software update. The update adds a new Array Modifier for tasks ranging from procedural modeling to creating motion graphics and improves chamfer operations, mesh re-triangulation, and glTF export.

September 2022 - Golden Software, a developer of affordable 2D and 3D scientific modeling packages, upgraded its Surfer gridding, contouring, and 3D surface mapping package with improved grid display and data coordinate conversion options.



