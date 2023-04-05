Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Financial Fraud Detection: Key Trends, Competitor Leaderboard & Market Forecasts 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The new AI in Financial Fraud Detection research report provides a highly detailed analysis of this rapidly growing market. The report assesses key trends driving the need for AI implementation within financial fraud detection and prevention, the key segments where AI is being used, and challenges for future use of AI. It also analyses 17 leading AI in financial fraud detection and prevention vendors via the Competitor Leaderboard.
The research also provides industry benchmark forecasts for the market; covering spend on AI-enabled financial fraud detection and prevention platforms, as well as the number of digital commerce transactions screened by AI versus rules-based systems, and the time and cost savings from the use of AI in financial fraud transaction monitoring. This data is split by our 8 key regions and 60 countries.
This research suite comprises:
- Strategy & Forecasts (PDF)
- 5-year Market Sizing & Forecast Spreadsheet (Excel)
- 12 months' access to harvest Online Data Platform
Key Market Statistics
Market Size in 2022:
- $6.5bn
Market Size in 2027:
- $10bn
2022 to 2027 Market Growth:
- 57%
Key Features
Market Dynamics: Detailed assessment of how different trends are leading to greater adoption of AI and machine learning within the financial fraud detection and prevention space, such as the need for greater scalability, increases in digital transactions, and ongoing fraudster innovation.
- Key Takeaways and Strategic Recommendations: This provides actionable recommendations and vital key takeaways, allowing vendors in this market to refine their strategies.
Key player capability and capacity assessment for 17 AI in financial fraud detection and prevention vendors:
- ACI Worldwide
- Cybersource
- Experian
- Featurespace
- Feedzai
- FICO
- GBG
- Kount, an Equifax Company
- LexisNexis Risk Solutions
- Microsoft
- NICE Actimize
- NuData Security
- Pelican
- Riskified
- SymphonyAI Sensa
- Temenos
- Vesta
Benchmark Industry Forecasts: 5-year forecasts for the spend on AI-enabled financial fraud detection and prevention platforms, as well as the number of digital commerce transactions screened by AI versus rules-based systems, and the time and cost savings from the use of AI in financial fraud transaction monitoring. Data is also split by our 8 key regions and the 60 countries listed below:
North America:
- Canada, US
Latin America:
- Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay
West Europe:
- Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK
Central & East Europe:
- Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine
Far East & China:
- China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea
Indian Subcontinent:
- Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan
Rest of Asia Pacific:
- Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam
- Africa & Middle East
- Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Kenya, Kuwait, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates
Key Questions Answered
- What will the total value of the AI financial fraud detection and prevention market be in 2027?
- How important is explainability where AI is used to prevent financial fraud, and how can this be facilitated?
- How will greater AI use impact financial fraud?
- Where are the biggest opportunities for vendors in the AI financial fraud detection market?
- Who are the leading vendors of AI financial fraud detection platforms?
Key Market Forecast Splits
The AI in Financial Fraud Detection forecast suite provides data splits for the following metrics:
- Spend on AI-enabled financial fraud detection and prevention platforms
- The number of digital commerce transactions screened by AI-enabled systems
- The number of digital commerce transactions screened by purely rules-based systems
- Time savings from the use of AI in financial fraud transaction monitoring
- Cost savings from the use of AI in financial fraud transaction monitoring
Geographical splits: 60 countries
Number of tables: 23 tables
Number of datapoints: Over 10,400 datapoints
Harvest: Our online data platform, harvest, contains the very latest market data and is updated throughout the year. This is a fully featured platform; enabling clients to better understand key data trends and manipulate charts and tables, overlaying different forecasts within the one chart - using the comparison tool. Empower your business with our market intelligence centre, and get alerted whenever your data is updated.
Interactive Excels (IFxl): Our IFxl tool enables clients to manipulate both forecast data and charts, within an Excel environment, to test their own assumptions using the interactive scenario tool and compare selected markets side by side in customised charts and tables. IFxls greatly increase a clients' ability to both understand a particular market and to integrate their own views into the model.
Companies Mentioned
- Accertify
- Accuity
- Acuris
- Adidas
- Air Europa
- Aldo
- Alipay
- Amadeus
- AT&T
- Auchan
- Azul Systems
- Banca Sella
- Barclaycard
- Betfair
- BioCatch
- BlueSnap
- BNP Paribas
- BNY Mellon
- Braintree
- Bukalapak
- Bvaccel
- Canada Goose
- Capgemini
- CARDNET
- Cayan
- CellPoint Digital
- Chargebacks911
- Checkout.com
- Citrus Pay
- Cloudera
- Coneta
- Coop
- Credorax
- CSI
- Data Robot
- Datastax
- Deloitte
- Diebold Nixdorf
- Discover
- eBay
- EgyptAir
- Elevon
- Emailage
- Entersekt
- Equifax
- Ethoca
- Etisalat
- Eversheds
- Evo Payments
- Eway
- Experian
- FedNow
- Finxact
- First Data
- Fiserv
- FreedomPay
- Gemalto/Thales
- General Insurance
- GPG (Global Payroll Gateway)
- Hay
- HP
- HSBC
- IBM
- ID R&D
- IDology
- ING
- Innovalor
- Invation
- iovation
- Jack Henry & Associates
- JPMorgan Chase
- Karlsgate
- Last Minute
- Lego
- Linktera
- Magneto
- Mastercard
- Mattel
- Moku
- NASDAQ
- NetSuite
- NorthRow
- OpenWrks
- Oracle
- Oracle Commerce
- PassFort
- PayPal
- Pilot Flying J
- Plaid
- PLDT
- Prada
- Protiviti
- Red Hat
- RELX
- Revelock
- Ring
- RSA
- Sage
- Salesforce
- Santander Bank
- SAP
- Sayari Labs
- Sekura
- SEON
- Shopify
- Singapore Airlines
- Sionic
- Socure
- Solarisbank
- Sparkling Logic
- SPhonic
- State Bank of India
- Stripe
- Stuzo
- Swedbank
- TCH
- TCS (Tata Consultancy Services)
- Telcel
- ThreatMetrix
- T-Mobile
- TransUnion
- UBS
- UnionPay
- United Colours of Benneton
- Venmo
- VeriFone
- Visa
- Visualsoft
- Wells Fargo
- Wendy's
- Westpac
- Whitepages Pro
- Wish
- Zelle
- Zilch
- Zooz
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7o8ga
