Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The airport passenger screening systems market was valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period.



Passenger traffic dropped due to the impact of COVID-19 around the world. It provided the aviation community, which comprises airports, civil aviation authorities, airlines, and related security suppliers, with a prospect to discover the potential of these new technologies to make security checkpoints flexible and contactless and be ready for passenger numbers to pick up, while efficiently addressing passenger concerns on aviation security and safety.



The rising number of terrorist and hostile activities worldwide is increasing customs and border security across countries. In this regard, airport security has become a matter of concern, acting as a driver for airport passenger screening systems. Before the advent of the pandemic, the number of travelers opting for air travel increased rapidly, making it difficult for airports to handle a vast inflow of passengers. An increasing number of passengers posed the requirement for increased security measures.



Narcotic and chemical trace detectors are making it easy for airport security agencies to handle detection. Improvements in technology have made it possible to detect a wide range of substances with greater accuracy, speed, and reliability than ever before.



Key Market Trends



Advanced Imaging Technology Segment Expected to have a High Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



The advanced imaging technology segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period owing to growing investments of airport authorities towards imaging technology-based passenger screening systems for efficient and contactless screening. The advanced imaging technology (AIT) system enables the authorities to screen passengers for both metallic and non-metallic threats without any physical contact using imaging technologies like X-rays and computed tomography (CT). Furthermore, increasing air traffic, and growing security concerns at the airports boost the market growth.



Following the pandemic, airport operators across the globe have been inducting new imaging technology to promote contactless screening technology at their airports. The United States airports are the early adopters of the AIT passenger screening systems due to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) initiatives. Currently, TSA is further increasing the penetration of technology into the airports of the US. For instance, in March 2022, Analogic Corporation announced that the company’s ConneCT Computed Tomography (CT) checkpoint security screening system was deployed at a TSA checkpoint of the Plattsburgh International Airport (PBG) in the United States. Integrating the new CT system is part of the TSA’s Checkpoint Property Screening Systems (CPSS) program, which will have Analogic install over 300 Mid-size CPSS Systems into airport security checkpoints around the country. Similar initiatives by airport operators in other regions are expected to propel the segment growth during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region Will Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the construction of new airports and modernization of the existing airport facilities, majorly in India, China, and some countries in Southeast Asia, like Vietnam and Thailand, to increase their passenger handling capacities.



For instance, in January 2022, the Government of India announced its plan to construct 16 new airports in five states of India. The plan for this construction is part of the PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan, which aims to boost multi-level connectivity in the country. Such government initiatives to construct new airports and terminals to enhance air connectivity are expected to generate demand for new and advanced passenger screening systems. In this regard, in September 2021, Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) selected Smiths Detection to supply HI-SCAN 10080 XCT for hold baggage screening at the Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport (ICN) as part of its Phase 4 Expansion Construction Project.



In addition, airport operators are replacing the aging passenger screening and scanning infrastructure with new-generation systems for efficient and faster screening of passengers. For instance, in January 2022, the Perth Airport initiated a Passenger Screening Reform (CT Upgrade) project to modernize its passenger screening infrastructure across all terminals. Under the project, the airport will install new body scanners, explosive trace detection systems, walkthrough metal detectors, x-ray machines, and secondary viewing stations with explosives trace detectors at its terminals to boost domestic and international aviation security. Such procurement is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The passenger screening systems market is in the consolidation process, with businesses aligning their products and services to either excel in a particular product type or become a complete security and detection products manufacturer and service provider. Some major players in the airport passenger screening systems market are OSI Systems Inc., Analogic Corporation, C.E.I.A. S.p.A., Smiths Group plc, and Garrett Electronics Inc.



This market is expected to gain many more competitors from the various local players as demand improves in the region and players fall short in production. The players in the market are investing in R&D to develop advanced screening technologies and equipment that will help them increase their share in the market.



For instance, in May 2022, Athena Security unveiled the Entryway Security Solution. This multi-sensory walk-through metal detector will allow a faster flow of pedestrian traffic while providing a high level of security screening and weapons detection. The system can automatically differentiate between a weapon, keys and watches, and a cell phone, eradicating the need to strip items required by legacy metal detectors. Such innovations in passenger screening systems are anticipated to help the company receive new orders from aircraft operators and strengthen its presence in the market in the coming years.



