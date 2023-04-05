Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Strategic Business Report 2023-2030 Featuring Bitglass, Ciphercloud, CloudMask, Netskope, Palo Alto Networks, Protegrity, & Vaultive

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Access Security Brokers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market to Reach $28.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cloud Access Security Brokers estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Data Security, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.5% CAGR and reach US$15 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Risk & Compliance Management segment is readjusted to a revised 16.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.5% CAGR



The Cloud Access Security Brokers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 14.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 316 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Steps in to Protect Data on the Cloud

CASB Secures IT Landscape

Cloud Access Security Brokers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 286 Featured)

Bitglass, Inc.

Ciphercloud, Inc.

CloudMask Inc.

Netskope, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Protegrity USA, Inc.

Vaultive Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Cloud-Based Application Drives Adoption of CASB

Average Number of Cloud Apps Used by Organizations: 2013 to 2018

Sharing Sensitive Data in Cloud Amplifies the Business Case for CASBs

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sensitive Data in the Cloud by Data Type

Rising Instances of Data Breach Brings CASBs into Limelight

Average Number of Threats Organization Face in Cloud Per Month: 2016 to 2018

Major Data Breaches by Hackers Leaves Vital Customer Data Exposed

Escalating Number of IaaS Misconfiguration Incidents Spurs Growth of CASBs

CASB Rescues Companies from Shadow IT

API-based CASBs Catching Interest

US CLOUD Act & EU's GDPR Draw Enterprises towards CASBs

Competition

Microsoft, a Key Challenger in the CASBs Domain

Major CASB Vendors

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)

Key Pillars of CASB

CASB Deployment

CASB Architecture

Critical Security Gaps that CASBs Defend

Key CASB Requisites

Financial Services Sector

Healthcare Sector

Manufacturing Sector

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vdi1gw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment