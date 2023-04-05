Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Strategic Business Report 2023-2030 Featuring Bitglass, Ciphercloud, CloudMask, Netskope, Palo Alto Networks, Protegrity, & Vaultive

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Access Security Brokers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market to Reach $28.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Cloud Access Security Brokers estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Data Security, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.5% CAGR and reach US$15 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Risk & Compliance Management segment is readjusted to a revised 16.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.5% CAGR
The Cloud Access Security Brokers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 14.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|316
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$8.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$28.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Steps in to Protect Data on the Cloud
- CASB Secures IT Landscape
- Cloud Access Security Brokers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 286 Featured)
- Bitglass, Inc.
- Ciphercloud, Inc.
- CloudMask Inc.
- Netskope, Inc.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
- Protegrity USA, Inc.
- Vaultive Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Cloud-Based Application Drives Adoption of CASB
- Average Number of Cloud Apps Used by Organizations: 2013 to 2018
- Sharing Sensitive Data in Cloud Amplifies the Business Case for CASBs
- Percentage Share Breakdown of Sensitive Data in the Cloud by Data Type
- Rising Instances of Data Breach Brings CASBs into Limelight
- Average Number of Threats Organization Face in Cloud Per Month: 2016 to 2018
- Major Data Breaches by Hackers Leaves Vital Customer Data Exposed
- Escalating Number of IaaS Misconfiguration Incidents Spurs Growth of CASBs
- CASB Rescues Companies from Shadow IT
- API-based CASBs Catching Interest
- US CLOUD Act & EU's GDPR Draw Enterprises towards CASBs
- Competition
- Microsoft, a Key Challenger in the CASBs Domain
- Major CASB Vendors
- 4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)
- Key Pillars of CASB
- CASB Deployment
- CASB Architecture
- Critical Security Gaps that CASBs Defend
- Key CASB Requisites
- Financial Services Sector
- Healthcare Sector
- Manufacturing Sector
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vdi1gw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment