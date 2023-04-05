Global Cloud Backup Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in High Volume Data Generation and Concern about the Data Security Fuels the Demand for Cloud Backup

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Backup - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cloud Backup Market to Reach $13 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud Backup estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.3% CAGR and reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 28.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $851.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.5% CAGR



The Cloud Backup market in the U.S. is estimated at US$851.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.6% and 17.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Product Overview

Cloud Backup Market: A Prelude

Solutions Segment Holds Largest Market Share

Cloud Backup - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cloud Backup Application Trends in Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs)

Top Threats in Cloud Backup Data Security Market

Challenges Confronting the Cloud Backup Market

Top Seven Cloud Backup Services

Adoption Trends of Cloud Backup and Recovery Market

Cloud Backup Demand on Rise

Rise in High Volume Data Generation and Concern about the Data Security Fuels the Demand for Cloud Backup

Innovations

Rise in Mobile Devices Adoption Drives the Demand for Cloud Backup Market

Regulatory Guidelines

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

