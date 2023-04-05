Global Crossing Airlines Announces New Pilot Pathway with L3Harris

MIAMI, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) announced a new pilot pathway with L3Harris Technologies (“NYSE:LHX”) that will provide GlobalX with a pipeline of highly-skilled L3Harris graduates to meet the growing pilot demand.



The program, named Cadet XDirect™, will develop an advanced training curriculum that places graduate pilots from L3Harris’ Sanford, Florida, Flight Academy into GlobalX as first officers who are line-ready for its Airbus A320 family fleet.

L3Harris students have the opportunity to apply to the Cadet XDirect™ pilot pathway on completion of their Private Pilot certificate. Successful applicants will join the Cadet XDirect™ pathway, which provides access to pilot mentors and they will also receive a conditional offer of employment on successful completion of training with L3Harris.

Program graduates will qualify with enhanced Crew Resource Management and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 121 training in conjunction with FAA commercial and Air Transport Pilot (ATP) license requirements, ensuring a consistent transition from training to job as first officer.

The pathway will allow GlobalX long-term access to highly-qualified pilots when they reach the minimum required ATP hours after successfully completing their commercial and instructor certificates. Highlights of the training program include ATP license certification, fast-track program to GlobalX and a multi-year cooperation agreement between L3Harris and GlobalX.

“L3Harris is a world-class academy for developing top-notch airline pilots, making them the perfect match as we continue to grow our fleet,” said Ed Wegel, Chairman and CEO of GlobalX.

“This pilot pathway partnership, our 12th in the U.S., further demonstrates the confidence airlines have in the quality of L3Harris’ training,” said David Coward, Vice President and General Manager, Training Services, L3Harris. “GlobalX trusts that we will provide the highest quality first officers to pilot its fleet, while the airline’s business model allows our students to benefit from an exciting career path.”

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. In 2023, GlobalX entered ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

For more information, please contact:

David Dow, VP-Sales and Marketing

Email: david.dow@globalxair.com

Tel: 786-751-8500

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward looking statements” and “forward-looking information”, as defined under applicable United States and Canadian securities laws, concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s aircraft fleet size, the destinations that the Company intends to service, the details of the arrangement with L3Harris, the benefits of the arrangement with L3Harris and the pipeline of pilots.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX’s business model; GlobalX’s ability to accurately forecast demand; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the success of airline operations of GlobalX; GlobalX’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the Company has or will have sufficient aircraft to provide the service; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX’s business strategy; the future price of fuel, and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, risks related to supply chain and labor disruptions, failure to retain or obtain sufficient aircraft, domestic and international airline industry conditions, the effects of increased competition from our market competitors and new market entrants, passenger demand being less than anticipated, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, risks associated with doing business in foreign countries, the ability of management to implement GlobalX’s operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labor disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; risks related to significant disruption in, or breach in security of GlobalX’s information technology systems and resultant interruptions in service and any related impact on its reputation; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. If GlobalX does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.