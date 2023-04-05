Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Set to Surge Past US$ 1,186.27 million by 2031 – Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global veterinary orthopedic implants market is estimated to be worth US$ 1,186.27 million by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 8.20%. The study examines the key strategies, factors, prospects, competition, evolving industry patterns, market size, financial information and forecasts, and potential business opportunities.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of zoonotic and orthopedic diseases in pets will drive market growth.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures for pets support the market's revenue growth.

North America dominates the market.

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 583.68 million Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 1,186.27 million Growth Rate CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Product Type, Application, End User, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The rising number of pet adoption, increasing pet health awareness, and willingness to spend more on pet's health and well-being are the major factors driving the revenue growth of the veterinary orthopedic implants market. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of obesity and arthritis in pets, advancements in veterinary medicine, and increased risk of orthopedic conditions in aging pets are expected to contribute to market revenue growth. Besides this, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical options for pets and the rise of animal sports and activities will boost market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global veterinary orthopedic implants market from four perspectives: Product Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Product Type Segmentation: Based on the product type, the veterinary orthopedic implants market is segmented into tibial plateau leveling osteotomy (TPLO) implants, tibial tuberosity advancement (TTA) implants, advanced locking plate system (ALPS), total elbow replacement (TER) implants, total knee replacement implants, and others. The tibial plateau leveling osteotomy (TPLO) implant segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it is a widely accepted surgical technique for treating orthopedic conditions.

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the veterinary orthopedic implants market is segmented into fractures, osteoarthritis, elbow dysplasia, hip dysplasia, patellar luxation, and others. The osteoarthritis segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it is a prevalent animal condition.

End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the veterinary orthopedic implants market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and others. The veterinary hospital segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of rising zoonotic disease frequency, high preference rates, and enhanced healthcare infrastructure.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global veterinary orthopedic implants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the global veterinary orthopedic implants market with the largest revenue share. Technological advancements, increased zoonotic diseases, and increased pet ownership in this region are the major factors responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The following companies are important players in the global veterinary orthopedic implants market:

DePuy Synthes Inc.

BLUESAO Co., Ltd.

B. Braun SE (B.Braun Vet Care)

BioMedtrix LLC

Everost Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

KYON Pharma Inc.

Vimian Group.

Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd.

Orthomed Ltd.

There is moderate competition in the veterinary orthopedic implants market. To introduce novel drugs and products, the major players in the market emphasize research and development. Major companies often engage in mergers and acquisitions to enhance their market share.

Recent developments:

Vimian Group, a Swedish animal health company, acquired the assets of Next Generation Devices, a veterinary orthopedic implant producer located in the United States, in August 2022. Vimian will have access to a new client base because of the acquisition, allowing them to increase their revenue.

Orthomed, a prominent medical technology company, presented a product upgrade in SOP plates in the SOP system in April 2021. Its tiny and discreet titanium alloy device makes implantation in animals easier. Moreover, previous 2.0mm plates are now available as 16-hole and 17-hole T-plates that may be reduced in size and use special Orthomed screws.

