WSP to Acquire Australia-Based Calibre, Strengthening Its Position as a Leading Firm Providing Sustainability Services Across the Full Mining Asset Life Cycle

MONTREAL, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Calibre Professionals Services One Pty Ltd (“Calibre”). Building on the acquisition of Golder in 2021, and in alignment with the Corporation’s 2022-2024 strategic action plan objectives, the transaction will enable WSP to further develop its leadership position in Australia as well as support major mining clients who are currently on a path to decarbonize their operations and infrastructure.



Calibre is a leading engineering services provider across the full asset life cycle, focused on rail, infrastructure, rehabilitation, and renewable projects supporting blue-chip mining clients. With a workforce of approximately 800 professionals, Calibre has offices in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

The addition of Calibre and its mining advisory and consulting expertise will position WSP to seize significant opportunities related to mine closure and rehabilitation as well as water management. The combined platform will represent over 6,000 professionals across Australia, including over 1,000 experts in the resource sector, and significantly increase WSP’s presence in the Pilbara region and Western Australia.

“This transaction will further position WSP to play a leading role in assisting with the green transition of the mining industry in Australia and globally,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, WSP’s President and CEO. “Our combined business will further increase our technical capabilities and provide opportunities to serve as the partner of choice for mining companies with strong ESG commitments.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including obtaining approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board in Australia. WSP is acquiring Calibre for an aggregate consideration of AUD 275 million (CAD 250 million), payable upon closing of the acquisition.

“Together with Calibre, our ability to deliver services to help accelerate the energy transition and the decarbonization of the mining sector will be vastly enhanced,” said Guy Templeton, WSP’s President and CEO, Asia Pacific.

Adrian Chapman, Calibre’s Executive General Manager said: “Joining WSP will create a leading and highly technically capable firm, adding value to major projects beyond mine sites, and enabling us to bring WSP’s key ESG services to a wider client base.”

ABOUT CALIBRE

Calibre is a leading advisory and engineering services provider to the resources, railroad, renewables, and rehabilitation sectors in Australia, with a successful track record of over 20 years in the design and execution of AUD30bn+ in mining and resources infrastructure projects.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the world’s leading professional services firms, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and environment. We provide strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining sectors. Our 66,000 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities we serve through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. Sustainability and science permeate our work. In 2022, WSP derived more than half of its $11.9 B (CAD) revenues from services that support the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Corporation’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:WSP).

