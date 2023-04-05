46% of states lack adequate support for financial literacy

St. Petersburg, Florida, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How well do states support financial literacy and resilience? A new analysis by The Penny Hoarder reveals the rankings of all 50 states, based on a 100-point scale evaluating financial literacy course requirements, average credit scores, wage disparity, predatory loan protections and other criteria.
- New Hampshire ranked #1 with a score of 79.9%
- Nevada ranked #50 with a score of only 40%
- No state got above an 80%, showing that no state is providing support above a B-
Full ranking of best and worst states for financial literacy
|Rank
|State
|Score
|1
|New Hampshire
|79.9%
|2
|Virginia
|79.7%
|3
|Nebraska
|78.6%
|4
|North Carolina
|76.0%
|5
|Georgia
|75.0%
|6
|Ohio
|74.6%
|7
|Maryland
|72.0%
|8
|Connecticut
|71.4%
|9
|New Jersey
|70.4%
|10
|Rhode Island
|70.1%
|11
|South Dakota
|68.8%
|12
|Iowa
|67.6%
|13
|Massachusetts
|67.1%
|14
|Colorado
|66.9%
|15
|Florida
|66.8%
|16
|Missouri
|66.2%
|17
|Vermont
|65.7%
|18
|New Mexico
|65.4%
|19
|Kansas
|65.2%
|20
|West Virginia
|64.3%
|21
|Montana
|64.3%
|22
|Pennsylvania
|64.1%
|23
|Michigan
|62.8%
|24
|Utah
|61.9%
|25
|Illinois
|61.6%
|26
|South Carolina
|61.5%
|27
|Arkansas
|61.1%
|28
|Tennessee
|59.8%
|29
|Arizona
|58.8%
|30
|New York
|58.5%
|31
|Alabama
|56.9%
|32
|Maine
|56.8%
|33
|Minnesota
|56.4%
|34
|Washington
|56.1%
|35
|Mississippi
|54.1%
|36
|North Dakota
|53.5%
|37
|Wyoming
|52.8%
|38
|Oregon
|50.4%
|39
|Oklahoma
|50.0%
|40
|Wisconsin
|49.9%
|41
|Hawaii
|49.8%
|42
|Texas
|49.1%
|43
|Indiana
|46.6%
|44
|Delaware
|45.3%
|45
|Alaska
|45.0%
|46
|Idaho
|44.0%
|47
|Kentucky
|43.8%
|48
|Louisiana
|43.5%
|49
|California
|42.9%
|50
|Nevada
|40.0%
Read the full report here: https://www.thepennyhoarder.com/save-money/financial-literacy-report/
METHODOLOGY: The Penny Hoarder evaluated all 50 states using 27 evaluation criteria organized into six categories: personal consumption, household earnings, financial knowledge, personal retirement savings, state policy supporting financial literacy education and resilience and economic resilience of residents.
ABOUT THE PENNY HOARDER: The Penny Hoarder is one of the nation’s largest personal finance brands. We help people take control of their personal finances and make smart money decisions by sharing actionable articles and resources on how to earn, save and manage money. The Penny Hoarder continues to strive for a world where there is less money stress by empowering people to make smart choices with their money.
