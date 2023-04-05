Nubeva Partners with Megazone Cloud to Offer Ransomware Reversal in South Korea

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTCQB: NBVAF)(“Nubeva” or the “Company”) , announces a strategic partnership with Megazone Cloud, the largest premier consulting partner of AWS in Asia-Pacific and a leading cloud managed service provider based in South Korea. This marks Nubeva's first strategic partnership in the Asia-Pacific market, and it brings the company's Ransomware Reversal solutions to customers in South Korea and beyond.



Through this partnership, Megazone Cloud will integrate Nubeva's patented Ransomware Reversal technology into their own multi-cloud integrated security framework, enabling businesses and organizations of all sizes to reduce downtime and recover from incidents faster.

"We are excited to partner with Megazone Cloud, said Steve Perkins, CMO at Nubeva. “With the addition of Nubeva Ransomware Reversal, they will add the ability to decrypt ransomware to restore operations and the potential to provide their 5000+ customers unparalleled protection against ransomware attacks. This partnership represents a significant step forward in delivering cutting-edge solutions to combat this pervasive threat across the world."

Megazone Cloud has committed sales, marketing, and technical resources to sell and service Nubeva's innovative technology that helps customers recover from ransomware attacks. This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone for Nubeva as the company continues to expand its global presence and extend the reach of its ransomware reversal solutions to customers worldwide.

"We are excited to partner with Nubeva to offer our customers a solution that helps them recover from ransomware attacks," said Max Lee, CEO of Megazone Cloud. "We believe that Nubeva's technology is the perfect fit for our customers' data protection and resiliency needs, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership."

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages so businesses never pay ransoms again.

Nubeva’s ransomware reversal software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers. For a private briefing on Nubeva’s ransomware decryption solutions, contact us .

About Megazone Cloud

MEGAZONE CLOUD with affiliates including MEGAZONE became the first unicorn of cloud MSP industry in South Korea based on 2,500 cloud professionals and achieved sales of $1 billion (1.4 trillion KRW) in 2022. Headquartered in South Korea, MEGAZONE CLOUD is strengthening its global capabilities by operating global branches in the U.S., Canada, Australia, China (Shanghai and Beijing), Japan, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Forward-looking statements

