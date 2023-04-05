Global Cloud Collaboration Business Report 2023: An $88.4 Billion Market by 2030 with Unified Communication & Collaboration (UCC) Projected to Account for $46.9 Billion

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Collaboration - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cloud Collaboration Market to Reach $88.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud Collaboration estimated at US$41.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$88.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Unified Communication & Collaboration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$46.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Document Management System segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Cloud Collaboration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Collaboration: Key to Business Success

Cloud Collaboration - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Product Overview

Cloud Collaboration

Features of Cloud Collaboration

Benefits of Cloud Collaboration

Cloud Collaboration by Solution

Unified Communication and Collaboration

Document Management System

Project and Team Management

Enterprise Social Collaboration

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Adoption of Enterprise Mobility & BYOD Trend to Drive Cloud Collaboration

Cloud Collaboration Eases Cloud App Convergence

Cloud Collaboration Plays a Pivotal Role in Boosting Employee Productivity

DIY, Crowdsourcing, and AI & Machine Learning Offer Ample Growth Opportunities for Social Business Collaboration

Other Key Collaboration Trends

Collaboration Trends to Watch Out For

Unified Communications Poised for Rapid Change

Cloud Collaboration: A One Stop Location for Project and Team Management

Major Trends Impacting Document Management

Enterprise Social Collaboration Drives Business Dexterity & Responsiveness

Challenges for Cloud Collaboration

Overview of Select Cloud Collaboration Tools

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

