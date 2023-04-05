Jungmin Kang on Teen Entrepreneurship, with Stefan Whitwell on CELEBRATE Like a CEO Podcast

Austin, Texas, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jungmin Kang is the founder and CEO of SnoopSlimes, the enormously successful designer slime company based in Austin, Texas. Jungmin is the youngest entrepreneur on the Retail & Commerce List of Forbes 30 under 30 for 2023, was recognized on Austin's Inno's newest Inno under 25 list (Austin Business Journal) and was the 1st place champion for "Business Growth Plan" at DECA's ICDC International event. She has grown her team to 40 employees, has sold 1,000,000 slimes and organically grown her social media following to more than 6,000,000 followers in just a few years. In this episode, Jungmin talks about her journey to becoming a girl boss and her desire to inspire other young teens to chase their dreams.

Listen to the full podcast interview by Stefan Whitwell with Jungmin Kang on your preferred podcast channel.

In this podcast Stefan Whitwell uncovers:

Why Jungmin decided to create a slime company

How Jungmin grew her business so quickly

How Jungmin juggled being a teenager in school and running a business

How SnoopSlimes operations has changed from the beginning to now

What Jungmin does to set goals and stay on track

The importance of self-care for CEOs and founders

How Jungmin and her family celebrate business wins together

Why the best gift Jungmin ever received was advice from her father

How Jungmin is working to inspire other teens to chase their dreams



Jungmin Kang, founder and CEO of SnoopSlimes

Podcast Quotes:

“Being a part of Gen Z, I'm able to really see the trends and the viral posts that really are going to engage my customer base.” (5:36-5:47 | Jungmin)

“I want to really explore that side and help others by creating different materials, learning materials, that can also help teach others how to create their own businesses or create products.” (7:34-7:50 | Jungmin)

“People build this parasocial relationship with influencers that they love, and they feel connected to them. And I want to be that teen entrepreneur who can become like that friend or that parent figure if they want to start their own businesses and they don't have anyone who's supporting them right now.” (9:37-9:56 | Jungmin)

“When I first started, I think I never took care of myself well and never gave time to even reflect, and I would just burn out sometimes because I would not take care of myself.” (18:44-18:56 | Jungmin)

“You need to take care of yourself first, because being an entrepreneur who's going to run the business if you are not there for your employees.” (19:21-19:28 | Jungmin)

“Be persistent. This is your passion. And in the end, it will all be worth it.” (23:25-23:29 | Jungmin)

About the Podcast Guest:

To learn more about Jungmin Kang visit her website (SnoopSlimes).



About host Stefan Whitwell:

Stefan is an Austin, Texas based CEO, wealth advisor, and tax planner for business owners, executives, investors and philanthropists. He believes that true wealth is lived at the intersection of health, wealth and purpose. Whitwell & Co. serves clients coast to coast and has particular expertise in tax planning (to keep more of what you make) and private investments. Stefan particularly enjoys helping protect special needs children with insurance based solutions and working with clients to use tax-efficient annuities to generate life-long cash flow. Stefan comes from a musical family and regularly plays violin and trains in BJJ to help him find balance and a tiny bit of sanity amidst all the craziness today.



About CELEBRATE Like a CEO Podcast:

Each CEO and business owner's journey is unique and full of powerful lessons. Join Stefan Whitwell, founder of his own nationwide investment and wealth management firm, as he interviews fellow seasoned executives and business owners. Each week will bring an inside peek into how they fill their tanks, celebrate their teams' wins, and maintain success without burning out.

