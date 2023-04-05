Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - sale of shares

5 April 2023: Reference is made to the stock exchange release on 3 April 2023, regarding settlement of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") to senior executives and entitled employees. Pursuant to a sales process conducted by a third party to settle tax obligations, the following primary insiders have sold shares at a price of NOK 32.8470 per share:

Jon Erik Engeset, CEO

George Siedlecki, SVP Strategy and M&A

Karen Romer, SVP Communication

Rick Rashilla, SVP Sustainability

Further details of the primary insider's transactions pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

