Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - sale of shares

5 April 2023: Reference is made to the stock exchange release on 3 April 2023, regarding settlement of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") to senior executives and entitled employees. Pursuant to a sales process conducted by a third party to settle tax obligations, the following primary insiders have sold shares at a price of NOK 32.8470 per share:

  • Jon Erik Engeset, CEO
  • George Siedlecki, SVP Strategy and M&A
  • Karen Romer, SVP Communication
  • Rick Rashilla, SVP Sustainability

Further details of the primary insider's transactions pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP IR & ESG, Hexagon Composites Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com (http://www.hexagongroup.com) and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

