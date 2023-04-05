Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - sale of shares

5 April 2023: Reference is made to the stock exchange release on 3 April 2023, regarding settlement of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") to senior executives and entitled employees. Pursuant to a sales process conducted by a third party to settle tax obligations, the following primary insiders have sold shares at a price of NOK 32.8470 per share:
- Jon Erik Engeset, CEO
- George Siedlecki, SVP Strategy and M&A
- Karen Romer, SVP Communication
- Rick Rashilla, SVP Sustainability
Further details of the primary insider's transactions pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.
For more information
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP IR & ESG, Hexagon Composites Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
