Global Hearth Market Analysis Report 2023: Shift Towards Home Automation Drives Demand for Automated Hearth Products and Technologies - Forecast to 2030

Global Hearth Market to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Hearth estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Hearth market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Hearth Market Witnesses Significant Growth Due to its Attributes of Providing Safer Fireplace and Preventing Fire Hazards
- Competition
- Global Modern Hearth Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019
- Hearth - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Need for Hearth Products in Europe, North America and Other Cold Regions Worldwide Drives Demand
- Increasing preference for Hearth among Homebuilders Lays Strong Foundation for Growth
- Growing Rate of Esthetic and Designer Buildings: Business Case for Hearth Products
- Emergence of Solar Energy as an Eco-Friendly Alternative in Hearth Products
- Shift Towards Home Automation Drives Demand for Automated Hearth Products and Technologies
- Technology Advancements in Hearth Market Drives Demand
- Challenges
- Strict Regulations for Environment Protection: A Major Hindrance
- Increasing Demand for Space Heaters Poses Challenge
- Product Overview
- Hearth: Introduction
- Hearth by Product Type
- Stove
- Fireplace
- Fireplace Insert
- Hearth by Fuel Type
- Pellet Stove
- Gas Fireplaces
- Electric Fireplace
- Wood Fuel Hearth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
