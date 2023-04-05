New York, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Security Screening Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221850/?utm_source=GNW

Security screening enables the assurance from a threat against using various technologies such as x-ray, CT-based, and others, which are getting very popular at security checkpoints for expediting the process.



Key Highlights

Many countries increased spending on new security equipment and upped their security measures across their various end-user sectors, further aided by increasing global demand for homeland security worldwide, which is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, in 2021, US Customs and Border Protection had the highest budget allocation of USD 18.20 billion. Further, in March 2019, the US Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), in partnership with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), and the US Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), launched the Opioid Detection Challenge, a USD 1.55 million global prize competition that calls upon innovators to submit novel plans for rapid, non-intrusive detection tools that would help find illicit opioids being trafficked into the United States through international parcels and mail.

The aviation industry is expected to hold the major market share and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to a robust rise in several airports and consequent air passenger traffic. The threat of terrorism and security standards set by various International Authorities, including IATA, ICAO, and ACI, are among the most influential drivers sustaining the market studied.

However, the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the market in the short term, owing to the dependence of airports on security screening. The result of quarantine globally led to a decrease in overall air travel and posed a significant threat to demand for additional screening options.



Security Screening Market Trends



Applications at Airports to Grow Significantly



The global aviation industry is observing a significant influx of passengers, and commercial air traffic is on the rise, owing to which airports are increasingly adopting innovative security screening solutions. According to IATA, the revenue of commercial airlines globally stood at USD 384 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 658 billion by 2022. In 2021, global RPKs were expected to improve by 18%, reaching 40% of pre-crisis levels. According to the IATA 2021 research, global RPKs are expected to improve by 51% in 2022, reaching 61% of pre-crisis levels.

Most airports have numerous screening checkpoints situated in different areas of their facilities to screen people, cargo, and related baggage to prevent the entry of unauthorized items. Passenger, cabin baggage, hold baggage, cargo, and non-passenger screening are typical checkpoints.

Self-screening technologies are expected to gain a significant demand from airport authorities over the coming years. The automated scanners are expected to be used in this area, allowing passengers to run their personal items through an X-ray machine as they simultaneously pass through a separate body scanner.

Vendors are increasingly developing solutions in line with automating the screening process at airports, which is expected to increase the share of investments over the coming years significantly. For example, London Southend Airport is trialing a new cabin baggage screening system to enhance the passenger journey. HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX by Smiths Detection is a cutting-edge computed tomography (CT) cabin baggage screening equipment that is being trialed alongside an automated tray handling system, the iLane.evo, to further reduce contact points along the terminal journey.



Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth



China is a significant hub for air travel globally, with almost 241 civil airports in 2020. According to data from the CAAC (Civil Aviation Administration of China), China aims for 400 private airports by the end of 2035. The association, representing 701 members, operates 1,933 airports in 183 countries, emphasizing the progress of local governments. It will subsidize the expansion of existing airports and build new airports in places, such as Nanton in Jiangsu Province and Dalian in Liaoning Province.

In India, rapid urbanization, population growth, expansion of industries, infrastructure, and mass transportation systems are driving the expectations for enhanced safety and security measures. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), in its ’Vision 2040 for the Civil Aviation Industry in India’ report, stated that new airports are likely to be developed in India under the ’NextGen Airports for Bharat (NABH) Nirman’ scheme for the next 20 years. This involves the deployment of specific critical infrastructures throughout the forecast period. Elaborating on the expansion of airports in the country, in February 2021, the Ministry announced that it will be adding and renovating 100 new airports by 2024, and the figures indicate a mammoth opportunity in the Indian civil aviation sector.

Japan is moving toward establishing itself as a global tourist destination, as well as hosting a significant number of major international events, owing to which an increasing number of passengers are anticipated annually. Japan is known as one of the safest countries in the world, but there is also a growing demand for measures to ensure security and prevent terrorist attacks and increasing standards for safety, with various government bodies issuing new safety and security solutions.

Furthermore, the increasing initiatives by the Australian government and the related regulatory bodies to promote the better management and protection of the critical infrastructure are expected to boost the security screening market’s growth in the region during the forecast period.

For instance, Sydney Airport tested a computed tomography (CT)-based automatic explosives detection system (EDS) by Smiths Detection for luggage.



Security Screening Industry Overview



The Global Security Screening Market is moderately competitive and has gained a competitive edge in the past two decades. The companies in the market are pursuing new technologies such as the development of web-based applications that support higher operational availability of equipment and a reduction in equipment size to promote flexibility and mobility. Some of the key players operating in the market include Smiths Detection Inc., 3DX-RAY Inc., OSI Systems Inc., and Analogic Corporation.



July 2021 - CEIA SpA partnered with Heathrow Airport to improve security screening checkpoints by providing SAMDEX (the UK?DfT approved shoe metal and explosive detector) and the 02PN20 walkthrough metal detector. These detectors enable the airport to conduct faster and easier multi-threat detection security screening on passenger shoes.

May 2021 - The Stationary CT Security Inspection Research Project, initiated jointly by Tsinghua University and NUTECH, passed an Assessment on Scientific and Technological Achievements, recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221850/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________