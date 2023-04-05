Global Data Recorders Strategic Market Report 2023: A $2.2 Billion Market by 2030 - Cockpit Voice Recorder Segment to Account for $1 Billion

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Recorders - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Data Recorders Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Data Recorders estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cockpit Voice Recorder, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flight Data Recorder segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $467.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR



The Data Recorders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$467.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$383.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Recorder: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Data Recorders - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)

ACR Electronics, Inc.

Captec Ltd.

Consilium AB

Dac International, Inc.

Danelec Marine A/S

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hr Smith Group

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Phoenix International Holdings, Inc.

Raytheon Company

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Telemar Norge AS

Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Flight Data Recorders: Reliable Instruments for Recording the Condition and Performance of an Aircraft in Flight

Cockpit Voice Recorders

Flight Data Recorders

Quick Access Recorders (QARs)

Current Dynamics in the World Aircraft Industry Point Towards Healthy Trajectory for Data Recorder Market

Ongoing Expansion in Civil Aircraft Fleet Size Amid Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Infuses Healthy Momentum

Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well

UAVs: The New Growth Vertical for Data Recorder Market

Increase in Aircraft Accidents Gives Impetus to Data Recorders Market

Aviation Rules, Regulations and Recommendations: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of Data Recorders Market

Voyage Data Recorders (VDRs): The On-board Vessel Technology that Assists in Accident Investigation

Increase in Seaborne Trade, Growing Manufacture of Commercial Vessels and Expanding Shipbuilding Activity Bode Well for VDR Market

Revised IMO Regulations Augment VDR Market Prospects

A Snapshot of IMO Regulations for VDR

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hlkzpm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment