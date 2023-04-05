Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market Worth USD 1,155.14 Billion by 2030 | At a CAGR of 6.38%

Pune, India, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ready-to-drink beverages market size was valued at USD 718.72 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 749.17 billion in 2023 to USD 1,155.14 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. Infusion of functional ingredients, citrus fruits, herbs, and botanicals has increased the demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) juices. New product launches such as fruit juices, energy drinks, and dairy beverages will shape the industry in the upcoming years, which is projected to aid in market development. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market, 2023-2030.”

COVID-19 Impact:

Demand for Gut Improving Health Drinks Increased at the Time of Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, market players faced numerous challenges such as labor shortages, fluctuations in raw material supply, and closure of distribution channels, which led to decline in the sales of carbonated soft drinks, fruit juices, and non-fermented dairy beverages. However, the demand for gut improving health drinks increased.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Abbott Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Bacardi Limited (U.S.)

Danone S.A (France)

Del Monte Foods, Inc. (U.S.)

Diageo PLC. (U.K.)

Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc. (U.S.)

Molson Coors Brewing Company (U.S.)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

PepsiCo., Inc. (U.S.)

Pernod Ricard (France)

Rauch Fruchtsäfte GmbH & Co OG (Austria)

Suntory Holdings Limited (Japan)

The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.)

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.38 % 2030 Value Projection USD 1,155.14 Billion Base Year 2022 Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market Size in 2023 USD 749.17Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 290 Segments Covered By Product Type , By Distribution Channel, By Geography Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market Growth Drivers Spotlight on Gut Health Improvement and Functional Beverages will Propel the Market Growth Premiumization and Diversified Flavors Drive the Evolution of RTD Alcohol Beverages

Segments

Non-Fermented Beverages to Lead Due to Easy Accessibility

On the basis of product type, the market is divided into fermented beverages, non-fermented beverages, and alcoholic beverages. The non-fermented beverages segment held the larger proportion in the global market due to easy access to variety of products and multiple options such as carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, and fruit juices. Alcoholic beverages is anticipated to have highest CAGR due to increasing number of house parties and social gatherings globally.

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets to Lead the Segment Due to the Availability of Wide Range of Products

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retail, on-premise, and others. Supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominates the market share due to popularity of supermarkets and hypermarkets among users due to availability of a wider range of products offered by numerous brands under one roof. The online retail segment is set to have the highest CAGR due to flexibility in shopping and home delivery.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Need for Gut Health Improvements and Functional Beverages to Propel the Demand for the Product

Need and preference for gut health improvements and functional beverages are anticipated to drive the ready-to-drink beverages market growth. Thirst for beverage products that improves gut health has been increasing over the past couple of years. Companies have started the development of novel products by using herbs and botanicals. Premium and diverse flavors of RTD alcohol beverages have been expanding the market growth for RTD drinks. Furthermore, R&D activities and new product launches have been pushing the demand for RTD beverages.

However, high taxes and strict regulations on some RTD products are expected to hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead Market Share Due to Changes in Consumer Lifestyles

Asia Pacific is expected to have a high part in the ready-to-drink beverages market share due to the growing capacity of consumers. Consumer shift toward healthy lifestyles and adults’ preferences to try out new beverage products positively drives RTD beverage sales in the region.

North America to have the highest CAGR due to growing inclination toward fortified and gut-health-improving beverages such as kombucha, energy drinks, and functional water.

Europe is set to be one of the prominent markets due to demand for plant-based diet practices, which is likely to propel the demand for ready-to-drink beverages.

Competitive Landscape

Acquisition of Orgain Inc. By Nestle S.A. to Offer a Competitive Edge

The global market witnesses demand for unique flavors, convenience in usage, and diversified product types in retail shelves. Leading companies such as PepsiCo Inc., Coca-Cola, Bacardi Limited, Diageo PLC, and Nestle S.A. have been expanding their product portfolio with novel flavors. Players have started to strengthen their grip on the regional market while international players are eyeing them to improve their business footprint. They are adopting collaboration and merger & acquisition strategies. In March 2022, Nestle S.A. acquired a majority share in Orgain Inc., a California-based plant-based protein powder, ready-to-drink beverages, and protein bar manufacturing company

Key Industry Development

November 2022- Pernod Ricard invested about USD 22 million for building RTD canning plant at Arkansas, U.S. for the production of canning line for Jameson Ginger & Lime RTDs.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Global Beverages Market Global Beverage Industry Trends Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Ready-to-drink Beverages Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Fermented Beverages Dairy-based Beverages Others Non-Fermented Beverages Fruit & Vegetable Juices Non-fermented Dairy beverages Sports & Energy Drinks Functional water Carbonated Soft Drinks Others Alcoholic Beverages Malt-based Spirit-based Wine-based By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Retail On-Premise Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Ready-to-drink Beverages Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Fermented Beverages Dairy-based Beverages Others Non-Fermented Beverages Fruit & Vegetable Juices Non-fermented Dairy beverages Sports & Energy Drinks Functional water Carbonated Soft Drinks Others Alcoholic Beverages Malt-based Spirit-based Wine-based



TOC Continued…!

