Global Armor Materials Strategic Report 2023: Army Demand for Lighter Body Armors Gives Way for Use of New Materials

Global Armor Materials Market to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Armor Materials estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Metals & Alloys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Composites segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Armor Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending.

As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Application Markets

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Look into Existing and New Body Armor Material Developments

Companies Unveil New Body Armor Designs for Ballistic Protection

Army Demand for Lighter Body Armors Gives Way for Use of New Materials

Manufacturers Engage in Advanced Materials for Body Armor

New Backing Materials for Body Armor Testing

UHMWPE Gains Edge Over Other Materials

Body Armor Advancements for Women in Law Enforcement

Manufacturers Focus on Integrated Protection Concepts

Liquid Armor Gains Attention

Vehicle Armor Material Trends

Focus Grows on Materials that Contribute to Low Weight Aircraft Armor

World Aerospace and Defense Spending Support Demand for Armor Materials

Rise in Military Expenditure and Defense Budgets to Drive Growth

Global Military Expenditure by Region: 2000-2018 (in US$ Billion)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

