Wintrust Recognized by Coalition Greenwich for 8th Straight Year, Wins 9 Greenwich Excellence Awards in U.S. Middle Market and Small Business Banking

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or “WTFC”) announced today that it has received nine Greenwich Excellence Awards for 2022 across U.S. Middle Market and U.S. Small Business Banking. They include:



U.S. Middle Market Banking (Revenues of $10 million – $500 million) National Awards Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business Best Brand – Trust Best Brand – Values Long-Term Relationships Cash Management – Customer Service Likelihood to Recommend Overall Satisfaction Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager Midwest Award Likelihood to Recommend

Small Business Banking (Revenues of $1 million – $10 million) Midwest Award Overall Satisfaction



Coalition Greenwich is a leading provider of global market intelligence and advisory services to the financial services industry. In preparation for its annual Greenwich Excellence Awards, the group interviewed more than 20,000 bank clients to help rank institutions based on performance. It is the eighth straight year Coalition Greenwich has recognized Wintrust.

“It is an honor to once again be recognized so prominently for our team’s services to our middle market and small business clients in 2022,” said Paul Carlisle, Chief Operating Officer, Market Head of Wintrust Commercial Banking. “This longstanding acknowledgment by Coalition Greenwich is a testament to our relationship-driven approach to banking and our commitment to understanding the unique histories, needs, and goals of the businesses we serve. I’m incredibly proud of the entire Wintrust team for continuously raising the bar for excellence in the industry.”

The awards given by Coalition Greenwich highlight both national and regional performance, regardless of bank size, and are ranked using a five-point scale. While Coalition Greenwich evaluated over 500 banks nationwide, only 21 banks received an Excellence Award in U.S. small business banking. Learn more about the awards here.

“To once again receive such an impressive array of Greenwich Excellence Awards reaffirms Wintrust’s position as one of the region’s — and nation’s — premier commercial banking institutions,” said Timothy S. Crane, President of Wintrust. “We hold customer satisfaction in the highest regard, and this latest recognition demonstrates how our mission translates into action. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our incredible Wintrust commercial banking teams for their hard work and dedication to supporting our customers’ needs, without fail.”

The Greenwich Excellence Awards follow other recent recognition Wintrust has received, including ranking Highest in Customer Satisfaction for Retail Banking in Illinois by J.D. Power two years in a row and earning the distinction as Illinois’ No. 1 SBA lender in 2021 and 2022 based on the total amount of dollars lent through SBA loans in each fiscal year.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of approximately $53 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Built on the “HAVE IT ALL” model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates 15 community bank subsidiaries, with over 170 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units that provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Wintrust’s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Wintrust’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Wintrust undertakes no duty to update the information.

