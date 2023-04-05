The Optimized Mind Podcast with Dr. Kate Lund Explores the Resilience and Potential of the Human Mind

Boston, Massachusetts , April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On The Optimized Mind podcast, Dr. Kate Lund invites inspiring guests to dive into the mind’s capacity for harnessing strength and executing extraordinary feats.

Airing every Tuesday on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, The Optimized Mind features a range of thought leaders in the realm of mental health. Lund says she wants to provide a powerful platform for insightful individuals to examine the relationship between mental health and realizing personal potential.

“Our goal is to help listeners to define their own unique context while building resilience and maximizing potential within that context,” Lund says. “We do this by engaging with thought leaders and experts across domains, connecting with the human experience of what it means and how it is possible to move through and beyond challenge.”

Lund, who’s been a licensed clinical psychologist for 17 years, is also peak performance coach, best-selling author, and TEDx speaker. The topics and guests featured The Optimized Mind podcast focus on various avenues people take to transform themselves and their contributions to the world.

A recent interview features Prosomnus Sleep Technologies co-founder Laing Rikkers, an expert in obstructive sleep apnea. Lund and Rikkers discuss Rikker's upcoming poetry book Morning Leaves, written to help readers navigate grief. Inspired by the sudden loss of her sister to undiagnosed obstructive sleep apnea, Rikkers says she’s on a mission to save lives by encouraging people to recognize the symptoms of OSA before it’s too late.

In an episode featuring Positive Foundry Founder and CEO Laura Cooke, Lund discusses Cooke’s work: teaching a strength-based model grounded in science that helps people flourish.

“Laura is a seasoned and respected professional who I have been fortunate to know since our college days,” Lund says. “It’s inspiring to watch Laura live her passion while helping others do the same. Her true passion has always been about helping people. Her thirst for learning is endless, and she finds comfort in both the classroom and the boardroom.”

Each guest on The Optimized Mind offers a unique perspective on overcoming adversity, delivering valuable insights from their unique positions on the subject matter.

About

Dr. Lund is a licensed clinical psychologist with 17 years of experience, as well as a peak performance coach, best-selling author, and TEDx speaker. Her specialized training in medical psychology includes Shriners Hospital for Children; Boston, Massachusetts General Hospital; and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She uses a strengths-based approach to help her clients improve their confidence, become more resilient, and reach their full potential.

Media Communications

Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes The Optimized Mind.

Inquiries:

adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Attachment