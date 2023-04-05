Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market by by Device Type, Application [2021-2026]

Chicago, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market by Device Type (RF, Power, Opto), Wafer Size, Application, Vertical (Consumer and Enterprises, Automotive, Telecommunications), and Geography 2026, Continuous emergence of technologies in GaN ecosystem, and suitability of GaN semiconductor devices in RF applications are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

Power drives segment is expected to witness higher CAGR growth during the forecast period

The power drives market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The EV market is growing globally with many new players entering the market. Growing awareness, as well as growing adoption of EV charging and electric vehicles and increasing renewable energy generation are the major factors driving the growth of the GaN semiconductor device market. Moreover, an increase in demand for motor drives owing to the high efficiency and performance characteristics offered by GaN devices in the high-voltage ranges (above 400 V) is also an important factor driving the market growth.

APAC is projected to register the largest market shareand the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share of GaN semiconductor device market in 2026. The region is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing market penetration of GaN power semiconductor devices, where GaN devices are increasingly replacing silicon counterparts, is predominant in several application segments such as consumer and enterprise, telecommunications, automotive, industrial, etc. in APAC. China is the largest contributor to raw materials for the wide bandgap semiconductor industry in terms of manufacturing and distribution. This is further expected to have an indirect positive impact on the revenue growth of the GaN semiconductor device market in APAC.

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Report Scope

Report AttributesDetails
Estimated Market SizeUSD 20.4 billion in 2022
Projected Market SizeUSD 24.9 Billion in 2026
Growth Rate5.2%
Base Year Considered2020
Historical Data Available for Years2017–2026
Forecast Period2021–2026
Segments Covered
  • By Device Type,
  • By Wafer Size,
  • By Vertical,
  • By Application, and
  • By Region
Region Covered
  • APAC,
  • Europe,
  • North America,
  • RoW
Market Leaders
  • GaN Systems (Canada),
  • Infineon Technologies (Germany)
Top Companies in North America
  • Cree (US),
  • Qorvo (US),
  • MACOM (US)
Key Market DriverSuitability of GaN in RF applications
Key Market OpportunityApplications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles
Largest Growing RegionAsia Pacific
Largest Market Share SegmentConsumer and Enterprises Segment
Highest CAGR SegmentPower Drives Segment
Largest Application Market ShareAutomotive Application

 Top Market Players:

Qorvo is a US-based semiconductor company with a broad product portfolio of RF solutions for advanced wireless, defense, and radar applications. The company offers various GaN solutions, including HEMT, switches, amplifiers, and power amplifiers. Some of the applications for which the company offers GaN products include communication, network infrastructure, satellite and radar, aerospace and defense, industrial, etc. The company has a presence worldwide, with sales and manufacturing facilities located in North America, Asia, and Europe.

“Browse in-depth TOC on " Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

176 – Tables
55 – Figures

246 – Pages

Another important player in the GaN semiconductor device market is Cree. Cree is a leading manufacturer of light-emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products, and wide bandgap semiconductor products for power and radio frequency (RF) applications. The Wolfspeed division of Cree develops Gallium Nitride (GaN) high electron mobility transistor HEMT-based radio frequency (RF) products such as general-purpose broadband 24V, general-purpose broadband 40V, and general-purpose broadband 50V. The GaN solutions offered by the company cater to sectors such as telecom and aerospace & defense, and communication infrastructure applications.

The company can leverage its custom die manufacturing capabilities for GaN HEMTs and MMICs to design and fabricate products that meet specific requirements of clients, thereby build its market position. The major focus of the company in recent times has been on the APAC region, especially China since the markets in this region hold substantial growth opportunities. It has undertaken acquisitions, expansions, agreements, and product launches to meet the changing needs of its extensive customer base and expand to niche demand markets.

