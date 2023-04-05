Global Optical Amplifier Market Is Expected to Generate $1.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global optical amplifier market was estimated at $916.4 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $916.4 Million Market Size in 2031 $1.8 Billion CAGR 6.9% No. of Pages in Report 256 Segments Covered Type, Function, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers Increased demand in the development of data centers Increase in deployment of smart cities and smart homes Rise in the demand for high-speed data transfer Opportunities Rise in use of Hyper-converged Infrastructure (HCI) Restraints Expensive initial investment to purchase and install optical amplifiers

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global optical amplifier market. Lockdowns had been imposed and extended by the governments of several countries, which caused production and manufacturing facilities to be closed, leading to a crisis and a labor shortage.

Furthermore, the pandemic outbreak seriously hampered the supply chain by disrupting the world's distribution network.

The pandemic also had a negative impact on the market, due to the lack of raw materials, major industry players in the optical amplifier sector temporarily saw a drop in sales for the fiscal years 2020 to 2021.

Despite these challenges, as the global situation started recovering, the major players in the optical amplifier market reduced their R&D budgets moderately and shifted their attention to next-generation products.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global optical amplifier market based on type, function, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

By type, the fiber amplifier segment held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global optical amplifier market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the semiconductor optical amplifier segment would display the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

By function, the in-line amplifier segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than two-fifths of the global optical amplifier market revenue. On the other hand, the pre-amplifier segment is expected to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The booster amplifier segment is also analyzed in the report.

By industry vertical, the IT and telecommunication segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global optical amplifier market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Also, the industrial, government & defense, healthcare & life sciences, and others segments are discussed in the report.



By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global optical amplifier market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost during the forecast period. The same region, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.



The leading players of the global optical amplifier market analyzed in the research include APE Angewandte Physik & Elektronik GmbH, Broadcom Inc., Coherent Corporation, Furukawa Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corporation, Source Photonics Inc., Lumentum Operations LLC, EMCOR Group Inc., NEC Corporation, and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Optical Amplifier Market Key Segments:

Type

Semiconductor Optical Amplifier

Fiber Amplifier

Others

Function

Booster Amplifier

In-line Amplifier

Pre-Amplifier

Industry Vertical

Others

IT and Telecommunication

Industrial

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

