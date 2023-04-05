The Brand Extending Intimacy With Natural Ingredients

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Low libido. The majority of men struggle with it from time to time. That isn’t just a guess. It’s a statistic. Older age considerations aside, one study of men aged 40 to 70 found that 52% struggled with either minimal, moderate, or complete impotence . While complete impotence is clearly the least desirable of these conditions, even minimal and moderate failure to thrive in the bedroom can leave men feeling insecure and unsettled. It can undermine confidence and increase stress — which, in its turn, adds to the impotence issue. It’s a vicious circle.



The modern, chemically-driven pharmaceutical world has come up with a plethora of powerful solutions for those with low libido. Unfortunately, many of these are excessively harsh. They’re also extreme solutions that are often overkill for those dealing with minor (though still significant) performance concerns.

Male Plus was created as a way to bridge the gap between pharmaceutical solutions and, well, nothing. “I created Male Plus when I realized that there wasn’t a single natural libido enhancer product in my home country of Belgium,” explains company founder Tim Torfs. Torfs, who is a serial entrepreneur in the health and wellness world, goes on to detail the three key ingredients that make Male Plus such a popular option for his growing customer base (which now includes U.S. customers).

Male Plus leans on the proven natural prowess of Maca Root and Tribulus Terrestris as libido enhancers. These herbal ingredients help stimulate blood flow and can provide multiple days of libido support. Siberian Ginseng is also important, as it helps to calm the body and destress the mind — both of which are key factors in helping men achieve and maintain an erection.

Male Plus is the natural and effective alternative that many men have been looking for, not just in Belgium but around the world. It is a safe and effective way to address smaller cases of low libido without resorting to unnecessarily strong and dangerous pharmaceutical solutions.

About Male Plus

Male Plus is an herbal supplement brand that naturally reduces stress and supports libido. The Belgian brand was developed by Tim Torfs, a serial entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry. Torfs has spent time as a male beautician, opened a wellness center, and created his own slimming concept and line of nutritional supplements.

In September of 2021, Torfs released Male Plus, which combines three 100% natural herbal ingredients (Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and Ginseng) as a natural alternative to chemical ED and libido-enhancing solutions. Male Plus is vegan, allergy-free, and is for men over 21. Consult with a doctor if you’re over 60 years old or are using hypertension or antidiabetic treatments.