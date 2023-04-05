Kitron: Change in presentation currency to EUR

English Norwegian

(2023-04-05) Kitron is from 1 January 2023 presenting its consolidated financial statements in EUR.

The change in presentation currency from NOK to EUR is due to Kitron’s activities now being primarily outside of Norway and transactions, revenue and costs increasingly being denominated in EUR.

The change in presentation currency has been treated as a change in accounting policy in accordance with IAS 8. Currency conversion is according to the indirect method. More information about the change will be found in the notes of the interim report for the first quarter of 2023.

Comparative historical figures for the past three years are available on Kitron.com

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel. +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and revenues were about NOK 6.5 billion in 2022.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.



