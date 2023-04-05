Crisis Text Line Launches Web Chat Service, Expanding Free Access to Mental Health Support

NEW YORK, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crisis Text Line, a national nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential mental health support, today announced the full rollout of its web chat service, a modality designed to give everyone more access to mental health support. The web chat service, available through Crisis Text Line’s website, will provide an additional line of communication for those who prefer to use a computer or other chat-based devices.

“Since we are in the midst of a national mental health crisis, our top priority is ensuring free, high-quality support is available to anyone who needs it, wherever they are,” said Dena Trujillo, CEO of Crisis Text Line. “Our web chat service gives people another way to reach us, providing more opportunities to support individuals in need so nobody ever has to feel alone.”

Since the soft launch of Crisis Text Line’s web chat service on December 1, 2022, the organization has engaged in more than 64,000 web chat conversations, averaging approximately 580 conversations per day. During this time frame, relationships, anxiety/stress and depression/sadness were the top issues people discussed with Crisis Text Line’s volunteer crisis counselors–topics that are challenging to deal with alone.

The web chat launch supports Crisis Text Line’s ongoing commitment to centering justice, equity, diversity and inclusion in its service by giving additional access to mental health support to all. This is why, back in 2021, Crisis Text Line launched its Spanish Language Service to help tackle barriers that native speakers in the U.S. face when trying to access mental health support and resources. To learn more about how the organization is making free mental health support accessible in both English and Spanish, please visit www.crisistextline.org.

About Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line is a nonprofit organization that provides free, confidential, 24/7, high-quality text-based mental health support and crisis intervention in English and Spanish. Since its launch in 2013, Crisis Text Line has engaged in more than 8 million crisis conversations and trained over 59,000 volunteers to support people in their moments of need. Crisis Text Line is committed to creating an empathetic world where nobody feels alone. Individuals seeking confidential support can connect with us via text, web chat and WhatsApp. To be connected to a live, trained volunteer Crisis Counselor, text HELLO to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat. Visit Crisis Text Line on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at www.crisistextline.org.