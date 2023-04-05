JenaValve Appoints Ken MacLeod, Ph.D. to Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JenaValve Technology, Inc., developer and manufacturer of differentiated transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems, today announced that it has appointed Ken MacLeod, Ph.D., life sciences and medical device industry veteran, to its Board of Directors.



Dr. MacLeod has over 35 years of experience in the life sciences and medical devices industries and is currently a partner at Rosetta Capital, a venture capital firm focused on life sciences and medical devices. Previously, he held senior operating roles in healthcare companies such as Abbott Laboratories and Serono SA. He has held life science fund management roles at SV Health Investors, Paul Capital, and Visium Healthcare Partners. Dr. MacLeod also serves on the board of Oxular Limited and has held previous board roles at Pharming Group N.V. and On-X Life Technologies, Inc., a mechanical heart valve company acquired by Cryogenics Inc.

“We are very pleased to welcome Ken to the JenaValve Board of Directors,” said John Kilcoyne, Chief Executive Officer. “His extensive background across life sciences, medical device operations, and investing will bring valuable perspective to our team.”

Dr. MacLeod earned his Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from the University of Manchester, and his Doctorate of Philosophy from the University of York.

Dr. MacLeod stated, “I am honored to join JenaValve as the company continues on its mission to treat patients suffering from heart valve disease, including symptomatic, severe aortic regurgitation and stenosis. I look forward to bringing my experience to help the company navigate the challenges and, more importantly, the immense opportunities ahead.”

About JenaValve

JenaValve Technology, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of innovative transcatheter heart valve solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from heart valve disease. The Company’s Trilogy® Heart Valve System is a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system designed to treat patients with symptomatic, severe aortic regurgitation (ssAR) and symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis (ssAS) in high surgical risk patients. The Trilogy System received CE Mark approval in May 2021, providing European physicians with the first TAVR device with true dual-disease treatment capabilities.

JenaValve received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA to facilitate the review of ALIGN-AR, a pivotal trial in the U.S., as part of its PMA application for the Trilogy Heart Valve System for the treatment of ssAR in high surgical risk patients. If approved, the Trilogy System would become the first and only TAVR system in the U.S. indicated for the treatment of AR.

JenaValve is headquartered in Irvine, California, with additional locations in Leeds, U.K., and Munich, Germany.

JenaValve is backed by Bain Capital Life Sciences, Andera Partners (formerly Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners), Valiance Life Sciences, Rosetta Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, Legend Capital, NeoMed Management, RMM, VI Partners, Pictet Alternative Advisors SA, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Innovatus Capital Partners, and Peijia Medical Limited.

US: CAUTION – Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

Additional information is available at www.jenavalve.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Marissa Bych

marissa@gilmartinir.com