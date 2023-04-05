LPL Financial Welcomes Walker Alston Financial Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) announced today that Walker Alston Financial Group has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. The team reported having served approximately $200 million in advisory and brokerage assets*, and joins LPL from Securities America, part of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers.



Based in San Antonio, Texas, Walker Alston Financial Group was founded in 2017 when financial advisors Stephen Walker and Wes Alston joined their individual practices to create a boutique firm that serves the comprehensive financial needs of multigenerational clients. The team also includes Paula Johnson, director of client services, and Jaime Gage, director of operations.

“We’re in this business to see families prosper from one generation to the next, to help people plan for retirement and to give back to the community that has been so good to us,” said Alston, who noted that he and Walker both grew up in South Texas and have deep ties to the area. “We provide highly personalized, concierge services to help take care of all aspects of wealth management, coordinating closely with tax professionals and estate attorneys as needed.”

Walker and Alston share an entrepreneurial spirit and a mission to always do what’s best for their clients. That commitment drove them to LPL.

“Given the market volatility and current environment, we decided it was time to find a new partner at a larger firm to provide clients with a better foothold,” Alston said. “We looked across a range of wealth management firms and determined that LPL would be the best fit for our clients and business. LPL has established itself as a market leader and has all the resources we need to provide customers with differentiated experiences. Our clients will have enhanced technology and easy access to their account information, all incorporated into one easy to use system.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, added, “We welcome Stephen and Wes to the LPL community and wish them great success with the next chapter of their business. We appreciate their mission to put clients’ best interests first, and we are committed to supporting their goals by providing advisors with innovative resources, integrated capabilities and access to a wide range of non-proprietary investment products. We look forward to supporting the entire Walker Alston team for years to come.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve**, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors. (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Walker Alston Financial Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

